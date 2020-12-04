How to create your 2020 “Top Nine” on Instagram

As every year, and this moment is getting ahead more and more, thousands of influencers and Instagram users have started to publish their «Top Nine», the compilation that includes a collage with the best photographs they have published over the last 12 months, ordered by number of “likes” received.

The “Top Nine” trend began in 2016 and this year it will surely repeat itself with the images that “I like” the most throughout the year. To create it, however, in 2020 there is some small difference, so we tell in this video how to get your “Top Nine” for Instagram in a very simple way:

How to create your “Top Nine” video on Instagram

As in previous years, you will have to use the “Top Nine” tool, although this time you will not have to download a specific application nor will you find it at the TopNine.co web address, as in recent years.

Now Top Nine is part of the CreatorKit platform, so you will have to access the web https://topnine.creatorkit.com to create your Top Nine, or download the CreatorKit app for iOS and Android, although it is not necessary . It is much easier from the web that we indicate.

CreatorKit is a video editor that incorporates video and story templates for social networks. This year he has added Top Nine to his platform to allow users to use CreatorKit’s video editor to create videos with his nine best photos and videos of 2020.

Creating the Top Nine 2020 collage is simple and free. You just have to enter your Instagram username and the collage with your best nine Instagram photos and videos of the year will automatically be generated.

Sometimes, as in the case that Top Nine is used by many people simultaneously, the platform can request your email so you do not have to wait for your collage to be generated. Once it is generated, they will check you by sending you an email.

.