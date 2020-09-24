How to customize the quick actions menu in Windows 10

It is normal that many of us use Windows 10 with the basic functions, those that we have been learning since time immemorial with those first versions, such as Windows 3.1, and that they have barely modified the way they perform certain tasks: install and run applications, navigate the hard drive or configure peripherals, connections, etc. from the control panel.

Windows 10 Quick Actions Menu.

The fact is that, in recent times, Microsoft has included a good amount of news with its latest versions of the OS, which have gone completely unnoticed by the vast majority of users who either have not found them, or have not seen the less utility in your day to day. Of all those, surely the most unknown is the one in the quick actions menu which, as you can see just above, is opened by clicking on the sandwich that you have in the lower right part of the Windows 10 desktop.

Activate new features

That menu It is an interesting resource because it automates some tasks that we may be interested in having always at hand anytime. From going into Windows 10 settings, to raising or lowering the screen brightness, entering tablet mode, blocking screen rotation or removing all connections. Now, like everything in this world, it is very possible that some of these functions give you practically the same, so you will want to remove them to add others.

Customize Windows 10 Quick Actions Menu.

If the latter is your case, you have it easy, because You just have to go to the “Settings” of the PC, later choose the group “System” and finally choose from the left column the function “Notifications and actions”. A menu will open on the right side, where we are left with the first alternative that it offers us, that of “Quick Actions”. Click on the blue text of “Edit quick actions”, and the panel will open on the right side of the desktop, but in edit mode.

Now you can move any element around, unpin the ones you don’t want to have and add new ones by clicking on the button that you have below “Add”. Needless to say, you don’t have to have everything full of quick actions, so you can strictly leave the ones you are going to use. Once everything is to your liking, click on “Done” to save the changes. From that moment on, it only remains for you to get used to using a menu that will get you out of trouble on many occasions.