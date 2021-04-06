How to deactivate the annoying notification icons that appear on your Android mobile

- Advertisement -

Notifications are something that we have been dealing with for years on our mobile phone and they are extremely useful, especially when we are waiting for someone’s response, or an important email on any work topic. The way Android has to remind us that we have these communications pending to see is through a whole string of icons that it shows us at the top and that, if necessary, can occupy all the screen space until it merges with elements such as the time, operator, etc. The problem is that in recent years, these important notifications have been joined by others that are pure SPAM and that also end up being added to that same space, so it is time to lighten the load and clean the view of that huge amount of notifications that we can go to consult its corresponding menu, sliding your finger from top to bottom from the top of the screen. We are going to clean the screen of noise. Thus, it is necessary to reduce the number of icons that appear on the screen and that are not eliminated until we visit all the alerts generated. What’s more, if you don’t, they’ll stay there, go to the browser, the email application, WhatsApp, Telegram or whatever. So we are going to avoid that they crowd together and remain, only, hidden in the menu that you all know. We go to the “Settings” of the Android mobile and then enter the “Notifications” section. Once inside we look for the “Advanced Settings” option to finish on the screen where it lets us remove those icons from the top. The menu that allows it is called (in Samsung mobiles) “Status bar” which is divided into two: “Show application icons” and “Show battery percentage”. Obviously, we are left with the first option. When you touch on it, a pop-up will appear with several alternatives ranging from “All notifications” (which is the one that your Android brings by default), such as “3 most recent”, “Only number of notifications” or “Never”. In our case we have stayed with the last one but the one that simply indicates the number of alerts could also be useful. It is not invasive, it does not bother filling the status bar and it gives you an idea of ​​whether you have many or few warnings to pay attention to. Remember that this tutorial is made on a mobile with Android 11 from Samsung, so in the case of other manufacturers the menus to which to go could vary significantly.