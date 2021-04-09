- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Facebook is still in the spotlight. There has been talk in recent months about privacy and changes in the policies of use by the company and the ways we have to protect our privacy and our data. There are many companies that use functions available in their applications to collect data and information from their users that they store and sometimes share with third parties. This has caused thousands of users to have the idea of ​​closing or suspending their account on the social network. But the platform does not make it easy at all, and it is that it is a complex job for the user who wants to temporarily close his account or directly eliminate it completely. Due to this we have been forced to make it easy for our readers, and we are going to show you how to carry out this process in a simple way step by step. How to delete or deactivate your Facebook account step by step Temporarily deactivate your Facebook account One of the most useful alternatives is to deactivate the account temporarily, these will allow us to reactivate it in the future whenever we want without having lost anything of what we had before pausing it, that is, we will not lose anything from our profile, no photos, no messages, no settings, nothing. In addition, while it is deactivated, no user can see your profile or search for you while you are deactivated To temporarily pause / deactivate your account, follow these steps: Enter Facebook from the browser. Click on the down arrow on the top right. Select “Settings and Privacy”. Choose Your Facebook information. Click “Deactivation and deletion”, then Deactivate your account and follow the instructions to confirm the deactivation To finish, enter your password, click “Continue” and you’re done. Definitively delete your Facebook account If, on the other hand, we want to permanently delete our account, that is, delete it forever, it is also possible. In this case, the social network plays “longing” with the user to make him think about it, since, if we request the definitive elimination of our account, the social network gives us 30 days, that is, a whole month to rethink whether we really want to get off your network. To delete your Facebook account forever, follow these steps: Log in to Facebook from your browser. Click on the down arrow at the top right. Select “Settings and Privacy”. Choose Your Facebook information. Click on ” Deactivation and deletion “, then” Delete your account “and follow the instructions to confirm the permanent deletion of your account. To finish, enter your password, click” Continue “and you’re done.