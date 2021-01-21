How to delete WhatsApp without losing contacts or conversations

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp announced a few weeks ago a change in its conditions of use that implied giving Facebook the possibility to store personal information of users of the instant messaging application on its servers. The company forced all users to accept them before February 8, although it later had to backtrack and delay the decision until May 15, given the anger of many users.

So it is possible to delete WhatsApp without losing the information of the different chats.

This decision -although it was postponed- has caused many users, unhappy at having to share your personal data With the platform, they have decided to delete WhatsApp from their mobile phones and start using other messaging applications such as Telegram, Signal or the Apple Messages app.

Despite the fact that deleting a WhatsApp account is a simple process that does not take more than five minutes, there are some doubts that can put some users back. For example, losing all photos, videos, files, and conversations.

Luckily, it is possible to make copies of all these elements, before deleting WhatsApp so as not to lose information in the change. Here we explain how to keep all your information if you decide to delete WhatsApp:

-How to keep WhatsApp contacts: You should know that WhatsApp contacts are shared directly with the iOS and Android phonebook, so none will be lost in the process.

The exception is unknown contacts, which are displayed without a name in the application. If any of these contacts is interesting, the ideal is to save it manually in the calendar so as not to lose it. In this sense, if it is a professional account, it is best to create a new contact list.

-How to save WhatsApp files: With the new multimedia tool that WhatsApp has, it is possible to find all the files received in conversations by accessing “Settings> Storage and data”. In this section you will find all the files, photos and videos received. If you want to save them, you can easily make a copy from it in the cloud using an application such as Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox.

-How to save WhatsApp conversations: WhatsApp makes regular backups so that the information of the conversations is not lost, in this way, when installing the app on another terminal, it is possible to recover the conversations. However, it is possible to make copies manually.

On Android, you must access “More options> Settings> Chats> Backup”, where you will have to press the “Save” button to make the backup. On the other hand, in iOS you must access “Settings> Chats> Backup”. Manual copies can be of all chats or only of particular chats, to save only the necessary information.

