How to detect and delete duplicate photos on an Android mobile

Over time, our phones accumulate a huge amount of photos and videos. It is difficult to manage and organize photos properly when using multiple apps and mobiles. The result: you inevitably end up with duplicate photos on mobile, taking up space unnecessarily.

If you want find and delete duplicate photos on an Android mobile, there are several applications that can help you, including Google Files, which in many cases comes pre-installed. We will tell you how to do it with Remo Duplicate Photos Remover, which is one of the most effective applications and it is also free.

Find and delete identical photos

Remo Duplicate Photos Remover is a free application with only one function: to scan your gallery for identical or very similar photos. It is a free application and it does an in-depth search, which differentiates it from other applications that can leave some similar photos. You can download it for free from Google Play.

Remo Duplicate Photos Remover Developer: Remo Software

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

The application is in Spanish (except for a few omissions) and it is very easy to use. As soon as you open Remo Duplicate Photos Remover you must press the button Scan and wait for it to finish analyzing the photos you have saved on your mobile.

This first search focuses on duplicate photos that are identical, that is, they are literally the same file with the same photo. The search does not take that long: it will finish in about a minute, depending on how many photos you have on your mobile.

When finished, you will see a summary with the number of photos you have duplicates and how much storage they occupy. Press Agree and you will see the list of all of them. You can use the ⋮ menu to automatically select all copies, or make the selection manually.

Check the box next to the clone that you want to delete and, when you have selected all of them, click on the trash can button found on the bottom bar. You must confirm your intention and then you will have deleted identical photos that you had duplicates.

Look for repeating photos that are very similar

The above analysis looks for photos that are absolutely identical, but sometimes it will happen that you have the same photo several times, but with different variations. For example, an accidental burst shot, a day when you got excited taking lots of photos of the same thing, or you have the same photo lightly edited with different apps.

To do one in-depth search for similar photos, tap on the tab Similary. In the window that opens, tap Scan now and wait for the analysis to complete. This time, the app needs to go through all the photos thoroughly, so it takes a long time.

As before, you will see similar photos grouped together, so you can select which one you want to keep and which one you want to delete. Note that these photos are not identical, but similar, so review them thoroughly to make sure the ones you are about to delete are expendable.