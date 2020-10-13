Apple either passes or does not arrive. Airpods users who have an iPhone and an iPad, or a Mac, or an Apple Watch, almost four years have been changed by hand the use of the helmets in each of their devices And, now that we have iOS 14 between us and I was going to solve that error, the Cupertino people have taken the problem to the other extreme.

And now that automatic detection of Airpods works so well on the device that we have active that It is impossible, for example, to listen to the radio with the phone while watching a video (where the sound is not relevant) YouTube on iPad. If we do that, the headphones will automatically go away with the iPad and you will stop listening to the iPhone and vice versa, so we end up not doing one of the two things.

Turn off automatic connection

Fortunately, from Cupertino they have been aware of this problem and that is why they have been far-sighted. So much that have introduced a function in one of the configuration menus of our Airpods, precisely, to avoid cases like the previous one. So we are going to tell you how to do it quickly and easily. Of course, first of all, you will have to choose which will be your priority device: the phone, the tablet or the Mac computer.

How to deactivate the automatic connection of your Airpods.

In the case of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 the procedure is the same and you will have to go to the “Settings” of the device to, once there, choose “Bluetooth” to check the list of gadgets that you have linked. You go to the Airpods (or the Airpods Pro, it doesn’t matter) and click on the letter “i” that you will see on the right surrounded by a circle. That gives you access to the specific functions of those helmets.

Once inside, you look for the “Connect to this iPhone” function and you will see that, by default, the “Automatically” alternative is selected. We touch above and we will go to a last screen in which you will have two options: the one you have selected right now, and another below that is “In the last connection to this iPhone”. In this case, if you choose that option, we would return to a similar operation as always, before the iOS 14 update. From now on, if you are listening to headphones on the iPad, even if you start playing multimedia content on the iPhone, the Airpods will remain connected to the tablet and will not switch to the smartphone.