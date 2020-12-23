How to disable the Touch Bar on MacBook laptops

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The new versions of Apple laptops include in many cases is a touch bar with which you can access different shortcuts to improve the usability of computers. It may not be an element that you use a lot, and for that reason you want to deactivate it so that actions you do not want are executed without need. We tell you how to get it.

Achieving this is not exactly intuitive in the macOS operating system, so to achieve it with great simplicity you must resort to a third-party application that allows you to achieve it and that has a virtue that is most important: it is downloaded without having to pay absolutely nothing (in its one-month trial version, then it costs about two euros to change). This is the link for you to get Hide My Bar from your computer.

First of all, simple software

The first thing you have to do to use the application is to run it regularly on your Apple laptop. By the way, there is a detail that is very important for the operation of this development to be adequate: accessibility must be enabled in macOS so that everything runs correctly.

Hide My Bar

Options offered by the Hide My Bar application

With a clear function that is none other than simply disabling the Touch Bar of the Cupertino company’s laptops (without turning it off, since the light it emits will be present, but what does not work are the shortcuts so if you touch it by mistake, nothing will happen and even the buttons are not visible). The point is that the most interesting functionality is that pressing the Command key twice of the MacBook, it proceeds to disable the use of the touch screen, making it impossible easier.

There is another way to use this application so that it can execute its function. This is none other than marking on the icon of the software you have on your computer (in the menu bar) the item that indicates whether the Touch Bar is working or not. Therefore, also with the mouse you can make use of the development we are talking about in a very simple way.

The truth is that this functionality that Hide My Bar adds is the most positive, since, although the touch bar can be useful in some cases, in others it is not intended to use it and, therefore, it is not bad idea have a switch that allows you to disable it. In addition, this software, because it is easy to use, is an excellent option (it is even possible that you buy a paid license).