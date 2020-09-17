How to discover and install awesome Android themes thanks to Reddit

One of the differentiating aspects of Android versus iOS is the possibility of customization that we have. So much so that sometimes we could feel a bit overwhelmed and not knowing where to start.

For this reason, today we are going to share a resource that can help us find inspiration if we are thinking of renewing the aesthetics of our terminal and we do not want to spend too much time testing setups that may not work.

And it is that simple things like making some adjustments in the launcher, changing the wallpaper, putting an icon pack and a few widgets can completely change the experience.

Reddit to the rescue

Reddit is one of the most used and loved platforms on the Internet, as we can find subreddits for almost any topic imaginable. In fact, there are quite a few Android-specific subreddits.

One of the best known is r / androidthemes which, as the name suggests, is specifically dedicated to sharing Android themes created by users. In addition to finding amazing proposals, the best point is that we can also find the resources that have been used, in case we want to place them on our device.

It is a subreddit that is constantly updated, and in the comments of each entry we can find a description in which the wallpaper, launcher settings, icon pack and widgets that have been used are usually shared.

Next we are going to leave some examples that demonstrate the originality of the proposals that we can find in this subreddit:

‘Orange’ by u / aftabooo

Wallpaper

Setup created using KWGT

Top widget

Widget in the middle

Bottom widget

‘Chroma’ by u / CrazyRexWaffle

Launcher: Nova Launcher

Wallpaper

Jool: Jyphs Icon Pack

OC Widgets for KWGT

Source: Apercu

‘Walkman’ by u / GT-8000

Animation used

Archive for KWLP

Fonts: Century Gothic, Futura, Roboto and Sequel Sans

‘Salmon’ by u / Another_averge_joe

Wallpaper

Widget for KLWP

Ineclectic for icons

‘Casio’ by u / InspirationFailure

“Created 100% using KLWP” (file)

‘iPod’ by u / Zaxter877

Widget for KWGT

Circle created within KGWT: “create a white circle, put a small black circle in the center of that circle and place the icons”

‘Akai Tsuki’ by u / DiabloXXVII

Wallpapers

Reev for icons

Source: Hkkaikk

How can we check, the options are many, very different and really amazing. I recommend taking a walk through this subreddit, perhaps ordering the entries according to the most recent or the most voted, and thus completely refresh the appearance of our smartphone.