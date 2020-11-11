Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

How to display a message on Windows 10 startup

By Abraham
Abraham

You can have a message appear when you start Windows 10 to alert you to something, to inform someone who may have your PC at the time, or for any other reason. The truth is that the procedure is not easy, but we will explain it to you in all the details. how to fix No boot device available error on Windows 10

It involves touching certain parameters of the Windows Registry , an essential part of the system that can cause problems in the operation of the PC if parameters that should not be touched are modified or simply by entering new ones with some type of error.

It shouldn’t be like that, for this type options should be accessible in the Windows configuration, but at the moment it is not possible. Therefore, you should be careful and only modify those necessary parameters that we are going to show you below.

In this case, you can put the message you want in text, so these would be the steps you should follow:

  1. Press the Windows + Q keys and type “regedit” without the quotes.
  2. When you are inside, in the left column, navigate through the different folders and look for the following key until you find it: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ Windows \ CurrentVersion \ Policies \ System ”.
  3. Once located, in the right column look for the parameter “LegalNoticeCaption” and right click / modify.
Image - How to display a message on Windows 10 startup
  1. Finally, in the “Value information” box , write the message that you want to appear when you start the system, in this case you must put the title of the screen.
Image - How to display a message on Windows 10 startup
  1. Now edit the key “leganoticetext” and write your message here. As you can see, you must edit two keys, the first for the title and the second for the text.
Image - How to display a message on Windows 10 startup
  1. When the system starts, it will appear on a color screen and with the accept button. It uses a standard format, so you will not be able to customize the color or the window itself. This is what it would look like.
Image - How to display a message on Windows 10 startup

Now you just have to restart the PC to save changes . It is a somewhat complicated process as you can see, so it is not suitable if you want to change the message that appears at the beginning at all times, you will always have to do the same in the Windows registry , hence it is recommended for moments punctual.

If you want to delete it later later, just follow the same steps, locate the key and leave the box without any message, this way the startup message will no longer appear in Windows 10 .

