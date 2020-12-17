How to divert calls from one mobile to another on Android and iOS

- Advertisement -

Every time we see more people with the need to have two mobile phones, one personal and one for work. Even the latter, it only serves us to receive calls and, of course, it is an inconvenience when moving around the city. What if instead of carrying it, we could divert the possible calls we receive to our main mobile? This allows, for example, we only carry one mobile phone with us, but, in reality and so to speak, two SIM cards in it.

This is possible, as many of you know, thanks to call forwarding. The truth is that this option has been around for a long time on Android and iOS devices, but it is often somewhat hidden, which makes it difficult for users to use it. If you have tried to make a call diversion with your phone and you have not succeeded, today we will show you how to do it easily.

Set up call forwarding in iOS on iPhone

Forward calls on iOS Manzana

Go to Settings> Phone.

Tap one of the following options: Call forwarding: appears in the status bar when call forwarding is activated. You must be within range of the mobile phone network when you set iPhone to forward calls, otherwise calls will not be diverted.

Slide the dial to activate it and enter the number to which you want to forward calls.

Press the arrow back. Now you can check it by making a missed call to see if it has been set up correctly.

Forward calls from an Android mobile

Forward calls on Android Google

There is the possibility of configuring it in a simple way from the menu of our Android mobile.

Open the phone app

Click on the three vertical points in the upper right corner.

Later in “Settings” .

. From here we must click on the section of “Call forwarding” , where we can configure: Forward Always, Busy Line, No Answer Call, or Not Available .

, where we can configure: . Press the dialer to activate it and enter the number to which you want to divert calls.