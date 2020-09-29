There are times when the computer goes bad. Like jerks: apps do not open quickly, it seems that everything hangs and even some folders that we had stored on one of the hard drives appear as moved. Could a virus have infected us? The best way to find out is to take a quick scan of the operating system. But how are we going to do it if we don’t have an antivirus installed?

It is at this point where many users forget that Windows 10 brings a really good tool, updated with the latest threat catalogs, which has a specific function to do this type of analysis. A sweep that is capable of taking all the files and cataloging their dangerousness so that, in case of detecting a virus or malware, neutralize it so that it does not cause more problems.

Let’s consult Windows Defender

Access Windows Security.

As we tell you, Windows Defender is one of the legs that have best evolved with the Microsoft operating system until it becomes a tool as reliable as any other that we can acquire in the market. Proof of this is that in some reports from security companies, it appears among the best antivirus that we can install on our PC. And completely free. So let’s activate it.

Windows Defender Threat Protection.

The first thing is go to the “Configuration” of the system and in the left column we choose the option “Windows Security”. That will take us to the heart of Windows Defender, with a host of features that we are going to put aside. We focus exclusively on “Protection against viruses and threats”. Precisely at this point you will see that a green check appears in the shield icon on the left that indicates that everything is correct but, just in case, we continue on.

Rapid virus test.

Within “Protection against viruses and threats” you will first see a summary of the last time that tool was launched. So it is time to pass it to the whole computer again, by clicking on the “Quick Exam” button. A status bar will appear with the percentage of progress of the scan and just by waiting for the end you will know if Windows Defender has found something suspicious or not. To say, anyway, that this analysis is very brief, although effective, so we recommend doing it every few days.

In that same section, You can also check what is the last update date of the protections with the new threat catalogs that are being downloaded. If you see that it is outdated and that the date is much earlier than the current one, then try to force an update. Although if everything is OK, better to rest.

