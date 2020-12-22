How to download all the data that Google has about you

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who use the services of Google Typically, a drop in these is a major problem for you (and this was not long ago, so it proves that no one is infallible). If you want to be aware of this, one of the things you can do is download the data that the Mountain View company has to put it safely.

The truth is that making a backup copy of the information we are talking about is an excellent idea, since you avoid possible problems by losing information about what you do with the aforementioned services, which are now a very important option for using the system Android operating, which is the most used worldwide in phones today. Luckily, the download process is very simple And, as it cannot be any other way since it is Google, free.

Steps to download your data from Google

We leave what you have to do to get the information that the way we speak has yours, and the first thing is to access your account page (so we recommend that you follow everything with a computer, but it is possible to do all this with the smartphone or tablet that you use every day). Now, you have to do the next:

If it asks for the username and password of your Google account, you must enter them.

In the new screen that appears, you should look for the option Data and Personalization on the left side of the screen. Click on it.

on the left side of the screen. Click on it. You must go down to until you find an option called Download, delete, or create a plan for your data . In it, click on Download your data .

. In it, click on . Click on the aforementioned option and enter Google Takeout which is the tool that allows you to perform the backup.

which is the tool that allows you to perform the backup. Select the information you want to get, which ranges from what is done with the Home application to using Drive. Once this is done, click on the blue button called Next step at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Follow the steps indicated and the data will begin downloading, which may take a long time if you have chosen many.

Done this you will have finished and you will have perfectly protected the data you have in Google and, if there is a service crash, this will not be a problem for you.

