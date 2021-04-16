How to download and install the Google Pixel camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21

- Advertisement -

One of the features that the Google Pixels have is undoubtedly its camera. Everyone knows the great capabilities of the Google smartphone camera software, which has caused many developers to get down to work to offer a version adapted for other models. Every time a new smartphone is released, developers always port the Google Camera app to different devices. Thanks to the developers Arnova8G2 and BSG, there is the possibility to install it on your Samsung Galaxy S21. We show you how. Steps to download GCam for the Galaxy S21 series We will start by downloading the two necessary files. This step is crucial, as there is a high probability that only one of the applications will work on your device, depending on your software version. So make sure to download both from the links below and test which of the two Apks is compatible with your Samsung device. Download BSG GCam 8.1 APKDownload Arnova8G2 GCam 8.1 APK Installation steps Once the download is complete, open the file. Enable unknown sources if necessary, click install, and wait for the installation to complete. We know that every time we download an Android application from anywhere other than the Google Play Store, our device will warn us of the existence of malicious software. Just ignore it and proceed to the download. Once completed, click on done, and you can open the application from the App drawer. If the one you installed does not work, try the alternative. If everything goes as expected, now You will be able to use GCam without any problems. GCam 8.1 offers everything that was in previous versions. It also introduces the following features. All functionality of GCam 7.4 and 7.3 is preserved as is. Quick zoom Cinematic panorama Enhanced Super Res zoom Night portrait mode You can now use the most popular GCam functions such as Night Sight, Astrophotography and more. You can activate them by going to Settings> Advanced. Recall the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched earlier this year with a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz. , a brightness of 1500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 in the United States and China, while in the rest of the world it has the Exynos 2100. The smartphone sports a powerful quad rear camera with a 108MP main lens, a 10MP periscope sensor, a 10MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front there is a 40 MP sensor for selfies. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 + comes with the same chipset and houses a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, a triple camera replaces the quad rear camera with a 13MP primary sensor, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the device has a 10MP selfie sensor. Lastly, the most basic Galaxy S21 houses a 6.2-inch dynamic OLED display with 1300 nits of brightness and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A camera setup similar to that of the Galaxy S21 + is present in the standard variant as well.