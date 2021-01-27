How to download any video from TikTok [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

If you want to download any video from TikTok, whether it has already been marked as “public” by the person who created it, as if it has been marked as “private”, you have different options. In this video we are going to explain how to download public videos from TikTok (in several ways), how to download them without a watermark (without the TikTok logo) and we are also going to teach you how to download only the audio, if what interests you is have an mp3 with the song that appears on TikTok, take note:

There are also, as we tell you in the video, ways to download videos that have been marked as “private” on TikTok. What happens is that we do not advise you to download them because, in the end, you are not respecting the wishes of the creator or the rules of use of the social network, since it is necessary to use a third-party app that is not native to TikTok .

TikTok has more than 800 million users worldwide and has been the most downloaded mobile application in 2020, both in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Over the past year, the company managed to double its profits, and that despite adverse situations that it has also experienced throughout the year. For example, it faced a veto from the United States, was officially and permanently banned in India, along with 59 other applications of Chinese origin, and has also experienced numerous security problems.

It must also be said that the company has made significant efforts to protect the privacy of minors and, for example, now all accounts for children under 16 are private by default (although users can open them for everyone by selecting it in the configuration options of their account. A resource center for families has also been launched where Parents can have more control over what their children do on the social network.

.