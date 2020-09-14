MobileAndroidTech GiantsGoogleTech NewsReviews

How to download Fortnite on your Android after being removed from the Google Play Store

By Brian Adam
0
0
How to download Fortnite on your Android after being removed from the Google Play Store
How To Download Fortnite On Your Android After Being Removed

Must Read

Android

How to download Fortnite on your Android after being removed from the Google Play Store

Brian Adam - 0
Four months is how long the famous battle royale of Epic games. After landing last April in the official Android store, Google withdrew Fortnite...
Read more
Tech News

LG Wing is official: here is the 5G smartphone with rotating screen and Gimbal Motion Camera

Brian Adam - 0
During this afternoon's event event, LG has finally taken off the LG Wing, which is configured as a new line of smartphones. The...
Read more
Apps

Play videos in Messenger to watch them with friends: this is Facebook’s new ‘Watch together’

Brian Adam - 0
Watching videos with several people is now possible thanks to Facebook Messenger: the application allows create video conferences with Facebook Watch video...
Read more
Tech News

Twitch goes fashion: Burberry will parade live on the Amazon platform

Brian Adam - 0
Burberry, in partnership with Twitch, the live video streaming service, invites its global community to follow fashion show of the new Spring / Summer...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to download Fortnite on your Android after being removed from the Google Play StoreFour months is how long the famous battle royale of Epic games. After landing last April in the official Android store, Google withdrew Fortnite from the Play Store last morning for breaching its rules.

From today we can no longer download Fortnite from the Play Store. If we already had the game installed we can continue playing but if we want to install it again, or continue receiving its new updates, now we have to download Fortnite for Android from other stores. Next we will see the different ways to download this game from Epic Games on our mobile.

From a Samsung or Huawei

Fortnite

If you have a Samsung Galaxy or Huawei device you can download the installer from Epic games or Fortnite from their respective app stores.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy you will have to go to Galaxy Store and download Epic Games. Once this application is downloaded, open this installer and click on Fortnite to proceed with its installation.

Fortnite

On supported Huawei, you will find the Fortnite installer in the App Gallery. You install the application and run the installer to install the game on your Huawei device.

Epic Games Store

For the rest of the models we have to resort directly to the Epic Games official website, to download its own installer from the web browser of our Android device. For this we have to follow these steps:

one. Open your mobile browser and go to fortnite.com/android

two. Tap on Get it on the Epic Games app

Fortnite

3. An APK will be downloaded to your browser. Accept the download and run FortniteInstaller … apk.

Fortnite

Four. If you miss a security warning, click on Settings and authorize downloads from that source so that the ‘Epic Games’ app can be installed. After giving permission, go back.

Fortnite

5. Now you can Install the application Epic games on your device. When the installation is finished click on Open.

Fortnite

6. Once the application is open Epic games We will find two games: ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Battle Breakers’. Click on Fortnite open your download tab and click on Install.

Fortnite

7. Now we will get another security warning. Click on Settings and we activate Epic games the authorization to install unknown applications.

Fortnite

8. After authorizing and going back, the window will appear to install Fortnite. We accept and when the installation is finished we open the game.

Fortnite

9. The game will open for the first time, requesting permissions, and our user account. After finishing the configuration we can install Fortnite on our Android device.

Related Articles

Reviews

IKEA teams up with ASUS ROG to create its first range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories

Brian Adam - 0
IKEA already has smart speakers, home automation products and even augmented reality applications to decorate the house. Now the Swedish company...
Read more
Game Reviews

NBA 2K21 Recensione: si torna sul parquet con le grandi stelle del basket

Brian Adam - 0
Abbiamo testato a fondo il nuovo capitolo della storica serie cestistica targata 2K Games, ecco le nostre impressioni sul nuovo gioco NBA. La stagione NBA,...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10 Pro: their specifications almost completely filtered

Brian Adam - 0
Last week the design of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro was filtered in great detail, a model of which some of its...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©