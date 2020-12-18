How to download Instagram videos?

- Advertisement -

It is not a secret for anyone that the popularity of social networks such as Instagram and Twitter has increased in an incredible way in recent years and this is due, among many other things, to the ease of use and the ability of these platforms to connect us, not only with our friends and family, but with the rest of the world.

Both Instagram and Twitter also offer their users very varied multimedia content in videos and photos that, thanks to tools such as SaveFrom.net, can be downloaded and saved both on their computer and on their Smartphone or tablet, to view them whenever they want. , even if they don’t have an internet connection.

And you? Have you ever wondered how to download Instagram video? Or is it possible to download videos from Twitter? Here at www.tekcrispy.com we will give you all the information you need to know about SaveFrom.net, your new ally in video downloading.

Download Instagram video with SaveFrom.net

It has happened to many of us that we see a great video on Instagram and we want to download it to always see it on our computer or phone, however, Instagram still does not offer the opportunity to download its videos on its platform, so we have to look for other tools to download the video that we liked so much.

But, during this search, we realize that there are so many deceptive tools that have emerged in recent years that we no longer know what to trust.

Unlike all those programs and applications that are promoted as the best, SaveFrom.net really is an effective, fast, comfortable and free download tool that will allow you download video instagram, even in accounts that are private to the public.

To download Instagram video you can choose to use the extension called SaveFrom.net Helper or download the videos with the URL link of the video, direct at https://es.savefrom.net/

Download Twitter videos easily and for free

Like Instagram, Twitter is a very popular social network used all over the world to share information through short texts, videos and images, so we have a tool that allows us download twitter videos it will be something amazing for all the fans of this platform.

With SaveFrom.net you have two options to download videos from Twitter, as with Instagram. The first option is to download and install the SaveFrom.net Helper extension to your favorite browser (It is compatible with Safari, Firefox, Opera, Chrome, among other browsers) this extension will attach a green download button to all Twitter videos, with the which just by clicking, will send you to the quick download of said video, allowing you to choose the format and quality of the video before starting the download.

The second option is to copy the URL of the video you want to download and enter the main page of SaveFrom.net, there you will find a blank bar that will indicate: “Paste here the link to a video” you put the URL you have copied, the page will process the video and quickly show you the download option with the best video quality.

