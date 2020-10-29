How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift on your Android and play the beta

LoL for mobile is running tests on its Asian servers. Do you want to access them? We teach you to install League of Legends: Wild Rift on your mobile so you can play your first games online.

Few games are as eagerly awaited as League of Legends: Wild Rift. The mobile-friendly version of LoL was unveiled more than a year ago, then it officially arrived on the Google Play store as a pre-registration. Its stable and official launch is scheduled for early 2021, but currently it can be beta tested in a handful of Asian countries. Since the beta is open, anyone can access it; provided that a few previous steps are taken, VPN through.

Install League of Legends with its download files

The Google Play Store continues to mark the game as pre-registration, so you cannot download League of Legends: Wild Rift from there. APK files are available on pages like Apk Mirror, but they don’t work either: since the game needs to download more than 1.5GB of data, this detects that the download was not made from a valid store and gives an error. Therefore, the only way to run LoL on your mobile is to install the game with its OBB files (installation data) using an XAPK file. The Apk Pure app makes the process easy.

Apk Pure is a well-known alternative to Google Play that offers all kinds of free apps and games safely. Your catalog is reliable. And it has an application that not only gives access to this catalog, it also facilitates the installation of the complete XAPKs. Like the one in League of Legends: Wild Rift, the game at hand.

The process so that you can download, install and play LoL on your Android is as follows:

Download the file from Apk Pure store and install it on your Android.

Open the store and search for the game in question, League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Click on download. Since it is 1.7 GB, it will take a long time.

When it’s downloaded, click on install: you need to give Apk Pure installation permission.

It is the turn to use a VPN to simulate one of the countries where LoL is in beta. Our recommendation is Express VPN: it is of great quality and offers a free week with just one email account. Enough. Open it and choose ‘Japan’.

Once you connect to Japan through Express VPN open League of Legends: Wild Rift and let it update the files.

At the time of logging in you must open a secondary account to be associated with the current beta region, Japan. Register a new one in the Riot option.

Once you’ve created the account, log in: you should already have access to League of Legends: Wild Rift.

After completing the startup process, you will no longer need the VPN: as long as you are logged in, you will enter the game directly regardless of your IP location. Of course, you must bear in mind that servers are limited: You may access League of Legends: Wild Rift and these are under maintenance. Check on this page the status of online access to the game.