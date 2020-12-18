Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk

How to Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark and Your Mp3 Music

By Brian Adam
How to Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark and Your Mp3 Music

Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
When a video is downloaded from TikTok, the social network leaves its mark on the content, including the company logo. Thus, by sharing it on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat, or by sending it through WhatsApp, other people know that it had been uploaded to the Chinese social network in the first place and downloaded from there.

MusicallyDown is a website that allows you to download videos without watermark and songs from TikTok in mp3

However, there is a way to download TikTok videos without including the watermark. For this it is necessary to use a web page called Musically down which you can access from your computer or from your mobile to download both the video without watermark from TikTok and the music used in it in mp3 format. To do this, the following steps must be followed:

How to Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark

The first thing you should do is locate the TikTok video that you want to download and enter it to copy its link. To do this, locate the share button identified with a curved arrow. By pressing, several platforms appear to which you could send the video. Scroll through these options until you find the one that says “Copy Link,” which is identified by two interlocking chain links.

When you have the link copied, go to the “Musically Down” website and paste it into the box with the phrase “Enter TikTok video or song link here.” Finally press the button «Download». You will see two download modes: one to get the video in mp4 format and another that allows you to generate a link that you can copy on a website or social network.

Musically Down TikTok download video and mp3 music

How to download music from a TikTok video to mp3

In TikTok it is possible to upload your own music and sounds but if what you want is to download the music of a video already published on the social network, in mp3 format, you must do the following:

First, locate the song’s link on the Chinese social network. To do this, enter the video that includes it and click on the name and creator of the musical piece, which appears at the bottom of the screen and is identified with the icon of a musical note.

When you press, the list of all the videos that have used it appears, but what interests you is the «share» button that is in the upper right corner of the screen, represented by a curved arrow. By pressing, several sharing options appear, select “Copy link”.

Having copied the link, go to the “Musically Down” website and paste, in the box with the phrase “Enter the TikTok video or song link here,” the music link. Finally, press the “Download” button and, later, click on “Download mp3” to obtain your file.

