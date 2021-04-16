How to download Windows 10 for free and legally

- Advertisement -

Windows is one of the most widely used operating systems (OS) in the world, both in private computers and in offices and workstations. With use, junk files accumulate, temporary files – which can be deleted – and performance problems begin to appear, so it is common for need to install again The operating system. In the past, downloading and installing Windows 10 was a long and complicated process, however Microsoft has made the process easy to take no more than a few minutes.

Windows 10 can be downloaded and installed for free as many times as needed, but a digital license is required to activate all functionality.

The first step to download the operating system is to access the official Microsoft website, through the following link, and download the Windows 10 installer for free. The downloaded file contains all the information necessary to install the operating system from scratch. In addition, from this page it is possible to install system updates, which allow correcting common problems, solving security problems and installing new functionalities and applications.

In this sense, the downloaded file will be a media creation tool, which once downloaded and installed, will allow you to create an image of Windows 10 to install it, either from a bootable USB (which starts when the PC starts up) or install it directly using the tool itself.

How to install Windows 10

Before installing the OS you need to know if the computer is compatible. In this sense, a processor of 1GHz or more is required, a minimum of 2 GB of RAM, 16 or 32 GB of hard disk memory, an Internet connection and a screen with a minimum resolution of 800 × 600 pixels.

If your computer meets the minimum requirements, you can proceed with the installation. Either from the tool itself (selecting update now) or with an image. In both cases, it is possible to update the installation, repairing any existing problem and saving the entire current file system, or to format the hard disk and install from scratch, losing all data on the system. In the latter case, it is recommended to back up files, system settings and documents.

The installation process is very simple, since it is only necessary to follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

This download and installation process is free and can be repeated as many times as necessary. However, after several days or weeks of use, Microsoft requests a license to be able to use the system normally. In this sense, you must first check if the version is activated. To do this, you can access Home> settings> update and security> activation. If the version is not activated, it will be necessary to purchase a license to enjoy all the functionalities of the software.

