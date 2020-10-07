Latest newsTech NewsReviewsTop Stories

How to download Windows 10 maps for offline use

By Brian Adam
How to download Windows 10 maps for offline use
How To Download Windows 10 Maps For Offline Use

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

When we think of using a map application, everyone remembers the Google platform, which is the most popular because we can take it everywhere. It does not matter if we have a computer with Windows 10 or Mac, a mobile with iOS or Android or a tablet. It works everywhere and we have already gotten used to it, so why resort to the app that Microsoft has within your operating system?

The first reason is because this application is pre-installed within the OS, so we will always have it at hand in case we need to consult any details about distances, cities or any other information that we need for now and with just a couple of clicks. However, as in the case of Google Maps, we can only consult something if we have an internet connection so its main asset to invite us to use it disappears. Or not?

Use it as a resource if you are offline

That is why This Windows 10 Maps application becomes an important ally when we are away from home, working, and we need to query something just when we have gone offline. This is where you can get the most out of it and for that, it is necessary to download the maps previously so that we do not need to be connected to a wireless network.

Access to the configuration of the maps.

So the first thing is to open the application. You can look for it in the box that you have at the bottom left, next to the Windows button. There you write “Maps” and the direct access will appear. Now, with the main window in view, you go to the three horizontal points located at the top right. You touch there and select the “Settings” function.

Windows 10 Maps Settings.

Once the new window is open, you stay with the first of all the options that appear, which is “offline maps”. Click on the button that appears just below “Choose maps”. Then a new window will open within the configuration menu of Windows 10. You touch on the “+” that appears to the left of “Choose maps” and the location (which hard drive). You will go, again, to a new screen.

Download complete zone maps.

It will be there where you have to choose first the continent, then the country and, at least in the case of Spain, the autonomous community that you want to have offline on your computer. As you can see, it is a system quite similar to the old car GPS navigators, but it can get you out of trouble if you need a map immediately and you do not have a connection with which to go to Google Maps.

