How to Download YouTube Videos in Mp3 or Mp4 Easily with Snappea

YouTube users, on average, spend more than an hour connected to the video service that Google bought in 2016. This means more than 365 hours a year watching videos on YouTube.

But, as you know, to be able to use YouTube you have to have an Internet connection, something that is not always accessible – if you find yourself, for example, in an area with poor network coverage, or if you are traveling on the subway. It can also happen that you have no data left in your Internet connection rate – watching videos consumes a lot of data – or you simply do not want to spend them.

In these cases … how can you keep watching your YouTube videos? There is YouTube Premium, which allows you to watch the videos offline, but it requires a monthly payment subscription… is there any way to get it that is free? Attention that we tell you how.

The solution would be download YouTube in mp3 or in mp4 and keep the videos in the memory of the mobile phone. Thus, you can see them whenever you want even if you don’t have a connection, since they will be saved on your device. There are many programs and web pages on the market that allow this, but not all of them work easily or do it with sufficient quality. We’ve been testing Snappea and we recommend it for a number of reasons.

This tool has many advantages, since it is completely free and has no download limit. You can download as many videos as you want to your mobile phone, without restrictions and without being bothered with advertising, as with other services. If you want to learn how download YouTube to MP3 or to mp4 easily, do not miss this step by step in which we will explain how to do it.

How to download videos from the Snappea website

You just have to go to the Snappea website, which works in any Internet browser and from any connected device. You will see that using it is very simple, it is also free and does not include ads, as it happens with other similar web pages, which already gives it a differential sign.

From it you can download videos from YouTube but also from more than 50 other platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram in a very simple way and following the same procedure.

When entering the Snappea website, all we have to do is access and copy the URL of the YouTube video that we want to download into the search box. Remember that you only have to enter YouTube from your Internet browser, select the video you want to download and copy the URL from the navigation bar. Then you copy it into the Snappea search box, it’s that simple.

It is also possible to search for the video within Snappea by entering keywords. In addition, from the application itself you can also access any video platform to download the content you want.

In all cases, a menu of options opens when selecting a video to download, and we can choose whether we want mp3 quality -to download music from YouTube- or mp4 -to download the video- and always with the best quality and without limitation any. In addition, it is compatible with different formats such as 4K, 1080p and 720p, being able to download videos in both 720p and 360p.

In addition, Snappea not only allows you to download YouTube videos individually, but also allows you to download YouTube playlists. The time it will take to download will depend on our connection speed and the length of the YouTube video selected, but in a few minutes we will be able to enjoy the content on our computer or mobile phone without having to worry about having coverage or connection.

How to download YouTube videos from Android

In addition to being able to use the Snappea website, the service also has a free mobile app that allows download mp3 from YouTube on android.

All you have to do to download the Snappea app and download videos from YouTube anywhere and at any time is to access the Google Play Store and install the Snappea app for Android on your mobile device for free.

Once installed, access the application and you can paste the URL of the video you want to download in the search box. The different download options in mp3 and mp4 for audio and video will appear, as on the web.

You can also use the keyword search to find the video you want to download, and even directly access more than 50 platforms to download it, easily and for free.

In addition, the Snappea app for Android – which does not show advertising either – has a dark mode that allows the service to be used more comfortably for the human eye in low light conditions.

Remember that, whether you download the video from the Snappea website or from the Android app, it will be saved in the memory of your computer or your mobile phone, and will remain in your possession forever, so that you can use it as you wish.

You can also repeat the operation as many times as you want, and make all the video downloads you want, because with Snappea you have no download limits. Go ahead and try this service!

