How to easily convert an audiobook to an MP3 file

Audiobooks are increasingly used by users and it is possible to listen to a novel comfortably while walking (and it is impossible to hold anything at least easily). One of the most interesting platforms that currently exist with this type of content is Audible, which uses a proprietary format with what you have in your database.

This service allows you to download the books on the computer that you use in order to enjoy them in a place where you do not have an Internet connection or simply do not want to spend data on the rate you have. The point is that if you don’t have the player owner, it is not possible to reproduce the content (which makes all the logic in the world), which for some can be a major problem due to the restrictions that this implies.

Don’t like the Audible player?

This is possible that happens, since not everyone fits what the app with which the audiobooks of this platform are played offers, either because of its interface or because it does not offer some options that are completely necessary. Therefore, you may want to use another development that suits you better … always bearing in mind that you must have legal access to the contents of the service, since otherwise you will not be able to download anything of course.

Pixabay

How to convert the file into MP3 format

The first thing is to access the Audible application and enter the library to download the book you want to have locally. Once you have done this and you have it available, what you have to do is the following using a computer with Windows 10:

Access the app as usual and in the side menu that opens by pressing the icon with three horizontal lines, you must choose Setting . Then do the same with downloads .

. Then do the same with . Now, look for a section called Open download location in Windows Explorer . Use it regularly.

. Use it regularly. The next thing is to download the tool AaxAudioConverte r in this link, it is free. Make sure you have Audible open and then run the new application to verify that you have an active and legal account.

r in this link, it is free. Make sure you have Audible open and then run the new application to verify that you have an active and legal account. Next, press and hold on the downloaded file and drag it to the window of the conversion application that you have installed. Choose the Format desired file from the resulting file (in this case MP3) and select the Location where it will stay.

desired file from the resulting file (in this case MP3) and select the where it will stay. Tap on Turn into and, simply, when it finishes you will be able to use it of normal form in your multimedia player.