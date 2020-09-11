How to easily share WiFi thanks to Google Home

He name and password of the WiFi network can be changed for security reasons or simply due to changes in the operators that allow Internet access at home. If this happens, you must modify the settings for all devices (such as Google Home speakers). We show how to do this simply and effectively.
When completing the process of changing the wireless network to which Google speakers connect to access the Internet, simplicity is high, which is a necessary measure to take full advantage of its possibilities (including the use of voice assistant). The fact is that to get it is need to use the Home app, in which many Google hardware devices are managed, such as the hardware we are talking about or the Chromecast player.
It is important to note that to maintain control of all accessories (such as TVs or smart bulbs) that Google Home speakers can access, must also be connected to the new WiFi network, and otherwise, the accessories of the North American company will not be able to do it regularly. Find them. Therefore, configuration changes they must be done globally.
Change the WiFi network with the help of the Google Home speaker
As we have already pointed out, there is no nothing complicated what to do and the integrity of your smart speaker will not be compromised. In addition, the new access permissions were fully configured in a few minutes, so we have to congratulate the company led by Sundar Pichai because everything is very intuitive and fast.
To carry out the process correctly, we must follow the following steps:
- Open the Google Home application that you have installed on your smartphone and, done this, you must find the speaker name you have to change the WiFi network you access. When locating it, click on it.
- Click on the gear icon circle that is in the upper area of the screen that you see.
- Select the WiFi option that you see among those available, which you will find at the bottom of the screen, and
- Click on the red button called Forget network. This causes the recognized one to be deleted and, upon completion of the action, returns to the initial screen
- Start the connection wizard to usual networks in Google Home. Now you simply have to enter the new data and you will have finished, as you can see, everything is very simple and without any risk.