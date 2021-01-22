How to easily unlock the code of a locked iPhone

- Advertisement -

If you have an iPhone mobile phone in your hands that has been locked and you cannot unlock it, you may be desperate. The reasons why it has been able to remain “like a stone” can be varied: that you have forgotten the screen lock code, that you have lost the Apple ID password, that you have entered the code wrong several times and for security reasons the device has been blocked, the Apple ID has been deactivated … or simply that the screen of your mobile phone has been damaged.

In all these situations – perhaps you never thought there could be so many – unlocking the iPhone is an impossible task if you do not remember the unlock code, unless you have a program like the one that we have been testing in recent days and that we recommend today. : Tenorshare 4uKey.

With it you will be able to make your disabled iPhone connect to iTunes, and unlock your device in all the situations that we have discussed above. It does not matter if it is locked with a 4-digit or 6-digit numeric code, or that you have customized the lock code to your liking. There is also no problem if the phone is locked via Touch ID or Face ID. With this program that we recommend you today you can fully unlock it.

This will also be very useful if, for example, you are trying to reset your iPhone to factory settings and the screen has been locked. Or if you have bought a second-hand iPhone and the seller has delivered it to you locked and has not provided you with the unlock code. But please note one important thing: unlocking phones for commercial purposes is illegal. Do not do it to sell devices or for other purposes. Only use this program to unlock your own iPhone, with personal use.

With this important caveat made, we are going to explain to you how simple it is to unlock the lock code of an iPhone locked with this program.

Steps to unlock a locked iPhone

The first thing you have to do is download and install 4uKey on your computer. It is a program fully compatible with all available iPhone models: iPhone 12, XS, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 6S, 6 and 5S, and also for iPad, compatible with all iOS and iPadOS operating systems.

Once Tenorshare 4uKey is downloaded and installed on your PC or Mac, what you need to do is connect your iOS device to the computer using a USB cable. Now the program will detect your mobile phone or iPad and the “Unlock the security code” button will appear, which is the one you have to press.

You just have to click “Start” to start unlocking the iPhone. Now you will have to download the firmware file online, following the instructions that appear on the screen.

Once this is done, click on “Unlock now” and your iPhone will be restored to factory settings. Thus, you will not have any code and you can recreate the lock code you want: alphanumeric code, pattern, Touch ID, Face ID …

Remember that now you will have to transfer all your files and documents back to your iPhone. That is why it is highly recommended that you make a backup copy of all your data regularly, in iCloud or iTunes. So now you can restore them from your backup easily.

