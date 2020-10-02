How to edit a module with several widgets on your iPhone with iOS 14

Widgets are one of the great novelties of iOS 14 and, although it may seem that they are simple elements that we carry and bring across the screen, they hide a multitude of secrets that no one explains to us when we use them. That is why, at times, It gives the feeling that we will need a “technical degree” to handle all the options with ease that we have available.

In addition, Apple has allowed widgets to be able to nest one another within modules that contain them all, and that occupy a single space, as if they were folders in which we can add new apps to keep them organized. As well, In case you come across one of these nested widgets, we are going to tell you how to manage them to stay only with those that interest you.

We are going to edit a multiple widget

As we tell you, within the predefined widgets page, Apple has one created that integrates up to five different ones: podcasts, calendar, clock, photos and Siri suggestions. But as you can imagine, we don’t want to have them all together or, at least, some of them are of no use to us in our day to day life. So let’s edit it.

Manage modules with various widgets.

To do this we have to go to that module and click on it without lifting our finger from the screen. After a few seconds a secondary menu will appear, like the one you have in the screenshot above, and we touch on “Edit group”. That will take us to a new screen where you will see those six widgets that we can easily manage. For example, to move them, you just have to drag by placing your finger on the three horizontal lines and go up or down until it is in the position that you like the most.

In the event that you want to lighten the weight in the module by removing a widget, you must use that usability convention in iOS which is the gesture of dragging from right to left until the red “Delete” button appears. In the same way that we do when placing them, we touch there to get rid of it. Repeating both operations over and over again, you will leave that nesting clean and ready to shine on the screen of your iPhone with iOS 14.

Finally, you will see at the top a selector that indicates “Smart rotation” and that It is used so that the widgets appear one after another, automatically. If you don’t want them to change, and only do it when you need some information, deactivate it.