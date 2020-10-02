How to eliminate access with ‘password’ of any user of Windows 10

If you comb gray hair, surely you will remember those old days when Windows let you access the operating system with hardly any credentials Of start. No passwords, no facial recognition through Hello, no PIN code or anything. Just turn on the PC and wait for the desktop to appear to start working … or playing.

Now, it is also logical to think that this evolution towards a more armored ecosystem has a very simple explanation, since over the years These computers have become authentic safe deposit boxes where we store files, documents and information that we do not want it to fall into malicious hands: personal photos and videos, domestic or company accounting, access to our banks and credit cards, etc.

We will remove the passwords

Anyway, if you think that your computer is sufficiently shielded between the four walls of your house, and no one else is going to gossip about what you have saved in it, the same does not matter to you that it does not have an access control with password, PIN, facial recognition, etc. If you are in that group of computer adventurers, we are going to tell you how to remove that barrier to entry.

Access the user control panel.

To remove the password to access Windows 10 and, therefore, allow the computer to access the operating system automatically and without barriers, you have to go to the search box in Windows 10 that you have at the bottom left. As we show you in the screenshot that you have just above. Once selected, write inside the sentence “netplwiz”. As you can see, the operating system will report a result at the top. We click on it.

Deactivate the user access password.

Immediately a “Control Panel” window will open in which options for accessing the computer appear with the different accounts that you have active. If you have more than one, disabling these access passwords can be a problem so we recommend doing it only if you are alone using the PC. Even so, we go to the option that you have above, that of “Users must enter their name and password to use the equipment” and we deactivate it.

In doing so, Another dialog box will appear where we will have to write the password of our account. This is a way of verifying, by Windows 10, that no one outside of us is trying to modify that security function. Once the password has been entered, the PC will not ask you for any credentials to log in with your account.