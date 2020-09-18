Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

How to empty your Google Photos trash to free up space right now

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The content that most collapses the internal storage of our mobile phone are always photos and videos (unless you like to play a lot with titles of several gigs), especially if the latter are recorded in 4K which causes that, when uploading them to the cloud, let’s see how those gigabytes that we have available are reduced at a dizzying speed. So touch scan the library for duplicates, or those extra images that you do not care if they are erased or not.

Now, despite having done a good cleaning in your Google Photos cloud, you have gone to the information of how much you have free and the news is alarming, because You have not managed to free a measly kilobyte compared to before the deletion. So how can we really empty that space we need to upload more photos and videos?

Really empty the trash can

Deleting a photo or video does not in itself free up space in the cloud because Google Photos trash doesn’t actually delete anythingyou simply store everything we ship to you for 60 days. After that time, it is eliminating, little by little, the contents that meet the two months of rigor put there, so those megabytes that we need are being left free with a dropper. But how do we need to have all that free space today and now, then touch go to the Google Photos app and click on the bottom right of the screen, in the “Library” section to go to all the management of albums, favorites, utilities and book printing, to find what we are looking for: the trash can. We played on it.

Free up space in Google Photos right now.

Once inside, You will see that all those files that you have sent over the last two months appear and that they have not yet been completely eliminated, so they continue to occupy the space in megabytes they weigh. Now, we are going to click on the button that appears at the top right, “Select”, and we can choose which files to permanently delete or not. If you don’t want to look around, the easiest thing to do is go down completely and choose the “Delete all” option.

After a verification message that this is the action we want to carry out, Google Photos will delete all that content and, then yes, the space they occupy will be released to upload all the memories that we have immortalized with our smartphone this summer. Which we imagine will be many.

