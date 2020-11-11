We start the penultimate month of 2020, we are very close to the festivities more and more of a new year full of technological advances, for them many companies have not been left behind and try to keep up with improvements to operating systems, such is the case of the giant social network of the “big f” that brings new improvements, for this reason today we tell you how to enable dark mode on Facebook.

The most popular social network, Facebook, has worked with many great updates throughout the year and it is said that A broader implementation of dark mode support on the iOS mobile system is beginning. This has been confirmed 5 months after Facebook announced its plans to implement dark mode support for iOS, although it is true, it has already been more than a year after the introduction of dark mode with iOS 13.

In June, the large social network of the blue f confirmed its plans and presented the new design to a very small percentage of users showing them how would the application be when enabling dark modeNow, Facebook has confirmed in collaboration with Jane Manchun Wong who is publicly testing compatibility with dark mode on iPhone.

These are the steps to enable dark mode on Facebook

However, this does not necessarily mean that the function is available to everyone, remember that something similar happened with the classic style and the new style, but it does indicate that it will now reach a larger percentage of the user base, below, we will tell you how to check if dark mode is available for your Facebook account and how you can enable it:

The first step is to make sure have the latest version of the Facebook application from the App Store, then open the Facebook application and tap on the three lines at the bottom right of the navigation bar.