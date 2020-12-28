How to enable extensions in Edge’s private browsing mode

- Advertisement -

One of the main features most valued by most users of modern browsers is the ability to add extensions. A small software that allows us to add certain functionalities that the browser itself does not offer natively in a simple way in order to get the most out of it. Now, these extensions are no longer available the moment we open a browsing window in incognito or private mode. If you use the new Chromium-based Edge browser, we show you how to enable the use of extensions in InPrivate mode.

Taking into account that the private browsing mode prevents the browser from collecting certain information about our Internet activity, it might seem strange to want to activate an extension in this mode, so it is advisable to do so only with trusted extensions. However, it is advisable to carefully review what type of data this extension can collect before activating it.

In any case, in order to use one of the extensions that we have installed in the browser while browsing in InPrivate mode in Edge, these are the steps we must follow.

Steps to activate an extension in InPrivate mode

The first thing to do will be to open a browser window itself and from the menu button open a new window in private mode. We can do it quickly if we press the key combination Ctrl + Shift + N. Once this is done, we display the browser menu again by clicking on the icon of the three dots that are shown in the upper right part of the browser window and select the option Extensions.

Next we will be shown a page in which we will see a list with all the extensions installed in Microsoft Edge Chromium. That is where we have to look for the extension that we want to enable in private browsing mode. Once we have found it, we will see that just below the description of the complement itself there are two options, Details and Remove.

We click on Details and this will show us a series of options or settings. That is where we will find the option we are looking for, Allow in InPrivate. Therefore, all we have to do is check that box. We will see that below it we are notified that by selecting this option it is possible that the browsing history can be recorded, since the browser itself cannot prevent the extension from collecting this information even if we are in private browsing mode.

In any case, if we want to activate the use of that extension in this mode, we will have no choice but to assume that risk. As soon as this option is checked, we can go to a new window or tab in InPrivate mode and see how the extension appears activated and available for use in the browser.