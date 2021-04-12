How to encrypt files or folders in Windows 10 to protect your most confidential information

- Advertisement -

We give you all the steps so that you can encrypt files and folders in Windows 10 with two of the most popular procedures.

All the information that we store on our computer can be accessible to any cybercriminal, but luckily Windows 10 has several functions that will allow us to encrypt the files, folders or drives that we want as long as we follow a few simple steps that we are going to explain to you.

In addition to relying on third-party applications, Microsoft has its own built-in file and folder encryption tool, represented by a small padlock when encryption is enabled.

In particular, there are two ways to encrypt files and folders in Windows 10: one through Microsoft’s encrypted file system (EFS) and more focused on individual items or groups such as folders, or by using BitLocker, which is more focused on the drive encryption.

How to Encrypt Files and Folders Using Windows 10 Encryption File System

Microsoft’s EFS service offers this support to encrypt files, folders, and all types of directories, and it’s as simple as doing the following:

Right click on the file or folder you want to encrypt

Select “properties”

At the bottom select the “advanced” button

In the advanced attributes dialog box, you must select the option to “compress or encrypt attributes”, and then check the box for “encrypt content to protect data.”

Give to accept and then to apply.

If it is a folder you are encrypting, you will be asked to choose between applying changes only to this folder or applying changes to this folder, its folders and files.

When you do this, the operating system will automatically create an encryption key and save it locally on your computer.

Microsoft will ask you to make a backup copy of the encryption key, and although it is optional, we advise you to select the option “back up now”.

You can use a USB drive connected to your computer to create the certificate and copy it right there. Follow all the steps that are provided on the screen, until you reach the moment of the password box where you must enter a new password that you must remember. Follow the steps to completion.

If you want to decrypt the previously encrypted file or folder, you must redo all the previous steps, which are as follows:

Right click on the file or folder you want to decrypt

Select “properties”

Go to the “advanced” button

In the advanced attributes section, look for “compress or encrypt attributes” and uncheck the option to “encrypt content to protect data.”

Accept and apply

Encrypt files and folders with Bitlocker

It is a full disk encryption solution that allows you to encrypt a hard drive, but it is only supported if your computer has a TPM chip.

To do this, use the Windows key + X combination to open the advanced user menu and select “device manager.”

Inside device manager look for “security devices”, and if your computer supports the TPM chip, one of the subfolders will appear as “trusted platform module” with a version number. Your computer must have a TPM chip version 1.2 or later to enable Bitlocker functionality.

Configure Bitlocker:

Press the Windows key + the X to open the power user menu

Go to the control panel, then to “security system” and select “Bitlocker drive encryption.”

In the section “Bitlocker drive encryption” you must click on “Activate Bitlocker”

Select a password and go ahead.

As with the previous method, you will be offered the option to save a recovery key in order to regain access to all files if you lose or forget the password.

Then you must choose the part of the drive you want to encrypt, that is, the entire drive or the used disk space. You can also choose between two encryption modes, including a new encryption mode and a supported mode.

After the above, you must check the option “run Bitlocker system verification” and click to continue.

You will have to restart the computer, and when you do so, the system will ask you to enter the previous encryption password in order to unlock the unit.

If you regret it, you can always disable Bitlocker by opening the file explorer, right-clicking on the encrypted drive, and selecting “manage Bitlocker.”