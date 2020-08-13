How to enjoy a month of free ‘premium’ apps and games on Android this summer

Trial periods in any service are a custom that is very good, because allows us to test a service or platform in detail, without having to spend a euro during the first 30 days. Now, the problem is that once that cartridge is used up, the next time we want to take advantage of that promotion we will no longer be able to. We will have to go through the box.

In the case of the Google Play Pass, the same thing happens since at this moment, when just 20 days have passed since arriving in Spain, We have the opportunity to spend the rest of the summer enjoying and using games and apps that are called premium without releasing a euro, so that it becomes much more enjoyable this August in which we are besieged by sprouts.

Activate the free month of Play Pass

The first thing we are going to do is subscribe to the flat rate that those of Mountain View have available in the store, and that offers us that month of grace without paying for anything for everything we download. So We open the Google store on our Android mobile and go to the three horizontal lines that you have at the top left.

Subscribe Google Play Pass on Android.

There will appear a menu with many options and the third will be the one we are looking for, that of “Play Pass”. When we touch we will go to the purchase process that, first of all, it must be said that they will not charge us a single euro, we will only activate a subscription that, on paper, we will have to start paying on September 4. That’s why not Be scared when the Play Store tells us that “the payment has been made correctly” after completing this purchase.

We will remove the subscription

Since we only want the trial month, you have to cancel the subscription immediately after activating it, so we return to the same menu in the Google Play Store, which is accessed through the three horizontal lines in the upper left, and this time, we look again at the third option, that of “Subscriptions”.

Unsubscribe from Google Play Pass.

We touch there and we will enter a screen where all the ones you have active at that moment appear. The first, as you can see on the screens, is the Play Pass, so we tap there and enter the subscription information. Now it only remains to go down completely, to “Cancel subscription”, confirm and you’re done. On September 4 (or whenever you start the trial month), access to premium apps and games will end without letting go of a buck.