How to export all accounts from one Google Authenticator to another

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There are so many threats and dangers that assail us on the internet that, in recent years, practically all of the most important services offer the possibility to activate what they call as two-step authentication. A tool that adds an extra layer of security beyond the username and password that consists of a numerical code that is renewed every 60 seconds and that we can manage within some applications.

Google Authenticator is one of them and offers us the possibility of carrying that verification code in two steps of accounts of all kinds: Facebook, Twitter, PayPal, Dropbox, Google and a huge number of compatible alternatives. But of course, What happens if we want to change our old mobile for a newer and more modern one? Can we transfer all those accounts in one go?

Let’s change the lock

Until very few months ago, this transfer operation was not so simple. It was so cumbersome that we had to go to each of the registered accounts, deactivate the two-step authentication, install the Google Authenticator on the new mobile and restart the process, one by one. That, when we only have one or two accounts registered, it does not involve hardly any work but from the moment there are ten or fifteen, things change.

Export the accounts in your Google Authenticator.

So recently we have a function designed for these cases in which we want to take everything at once to another device. In one go. So to do so we go to the application and click on the top right, on the three horizontal points. There we choose the option “Export accounts”. Now we will go to a screen where all the active ones are displayed within the Google Authenticator. We select the ones we want to transfer, by clicking on the check that appears to the left of each one of them.

When we have selected all of them, click on the “Export” button, at the bottom right. Google Authenticator will create a QR code that we have to read from the application that we have previously installed on the new smartphone. Once you read it, all those accounts will be active and ready to go, so you can now delete all the content of the old phone and avoid, thus, that these codes can fall into the wrong hands.

As you can imagine, do not share this QR code with anyone lest someone end up having access to information that could open the doors of your social networks, accounts on video game platforms or any other provider that gives the opportunity to activate their two-step verification through this Google Authenticator.