How to export some albums from Google Photos with Google Takeout

Google Takeout is a tool with which you can download all your data from different Google services such as Gmail, Google search or Google Photos. Of the latter, Google has just announced an interesting novelty: power export only some albums and not the entire bookstore.

This is the second novelty related to sharing photos and albums of the day, as the official Google Photos application also improved its own share menu. The difference is that Google Takeout is used to download the photos and albums for yourself (or to upload them to other services) and the options in Google Photos focus on sharing them with other people.

Download only some albums from Google Photos

Google Takeout has allowed you to download all your photos from Google Photos for years, but the difference is that now you can choose to download only some albums and not all. For the rest, the process is the same as always and begins by going to the Google Takeout page on your PC or mobile.

If you only want to download some albums from Google Photos and not all the data from all Google products, the easiest thing is to press the button Uncheck all at the top and then manually check the box for Google Photos. Then you should click on the new button All photo albums included.

The novelty is that now you can choose what albums do you want to include in export and which ones are not. As before, you have buttons at the top to uncheck or mark them all that can be useful if you have a lot of albums.

You must mark the albums you want to export and leave unmarked those that do not. Keep in mind that albums only show their name, which can be quite generic, so it can be a bit difficult for you to know what each album has unless you rename them beforehand in Google Photos.

The rest of the process is the same as always. First, you must press Next step to be able to choose what you want to do with the export. The default option is for the link to be emailed to you so you can download your copy, but you can also upload it to other cloud services.

Today the export options available are send by mail, upload to Google Drive, upload to Dropbox, upload to OneDrive and upload to Box, although the Google screenshot itself shows the possibility of uploading them to other services such as Flickr.

More information | Google