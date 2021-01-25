How to export WhatsApp conversations

- Advertisement -

If you want to keep the conversation of an individual or group chat on WhatsApp, you have the option of taking a screenshot and thus saving it for whatever reason. We even taught you a few months ago how to take a screenshot of a complete WhatsApp conversation, as large as it was, without limiting it to the size of the screen.

However, you should know that this also has its limitations. In fact, you should not give truth to all the screenshots that may happen to you, since they can be modified with an image editing program, for example. Also remember that there are ways to create snapshots by mimicking a conversation and making it look real.

Therefore, extreme caution before considering any screenshot as true. But if you want to keep a conversation forever, and without risk of being modified, you may not know it, but there is another formula: export the conversation.

This will no longer be possible in conversations that have been deleted, but if you keep the conversation in WhatsApp and for whatever reason you want to save it, what you can do is export it. It is very simple, since it is a native WhatsApp application. We explain how:

How to export a WhatsApp conversation

To export any conversation in WhatsApp, all you have to do is open the instant messaging application, either on Android or iOS, depending on the operating system of your phone.

On Android you just have to go to the chat configuration options, click on “More” and you will see the option to “Export Chat”. On iOS, go to the contact whose chat you want to export and click on their name. When accessing your profile, you will see an option at the bottom of the screen that says “Export Chat”.

All you have to do in both cases is click on the “Export Chat” option and select if you want to attach the sent files or if the only thing you want to export is the conversation.

If you only choose to export the conversation, a text file will be created. If you also want to export the attachments, a compressed file will be created with all the items.

When you export the conversation, nobody can modify it, which is a guarantee when checking the text that was sent for any reason.

.