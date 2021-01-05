How to extract images from a PDF document

- Advertisement -

A new year begins, we come to the long-awaited 2021, a year in which home office tasks will be much more everyday, for this reason today We tell you how to extract images and photos from a PDF document, a really useful trick if you want to be much more productive with your office tasks at home.

We also recommend using the facilities provided by MacOS, for example, you can use Command + Shift + 3 to capture the entire screen, Command + Shift + 4 to capture a selected area and Command + Shift + 5 for a more refined capture with greater benefits.

We hope these little tricks have helped you, don’t forget follow us on our networks to know more about these tricks or news related to the world of the bitten apple. We hope you have a great 2021.