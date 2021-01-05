Tech NewsHow to?

How to extract images from a PDF document

By Brian Adam
0
0
Editar Pdf Online.jpg
Editar Pdf Online.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A new year begins, we come to the long-awaited 2021, a year in which home office tasks will be much more everyday, for this reason today We tell you how to extract images and photos from a PDF document, a really useful trick if you want to be much more productive with your office tasks at home.

We also recommend using the facilities provided by MacOS, for example, you can use Command + Shift + 3 to capture the entire screen, Command + Shift + 4 to capture a selected area and Command + Shift + 5 for a more refined capture with greater benefits.

We hope these little tricks have helped you, don’t forget follow us on our networks to know more about these tricks or news related to the world of the bitten apple. We hope you have a great 2021.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

PasswordManager, a password manager for Windows, Linux or Mac

Brian Adam - 0
We live in an age where we must pay a lot of attention to digital security factors. In this sense, it...
Read more
Tech News

MP4.to, convert MP4 files to any other format and vice versa

Brian Adam - 0
Converting file formats is a task that currently has dozens of ways to be carried out. There are online, desktop, portals...
Read more
Tech News

So you can find a contact by their cell phone number on TikTok

Brian Adam - 0
Have you downloaded TikTok and you don't know if your friend is creating videos? Well, find out with this trick. Thousands of users...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©