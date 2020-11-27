How to fake a GPS on iPhone without Jailbreak?

None of us like to be tracked, right? That our location is in the hands of others is not safe, and is, of course, a threat to our privacy. Unfortunately, there are numerous cases of location tracking that have resulted in a crime.

Our location could, of course, be tracked by our relatives or close friends, who have an unnecessary interest in our privacy. Setting a fake location by jailbreaking the iPhone is no job for a novice and requires some technical knowledge. If you seek Ways to spoof a location on iPhone GPS without Jailbreak, then look no further, you are in the right place!

Part 1: Can I simulate a location on an iPhone without Jailbreak?

Faking a location on iPhone using jailbreak can be a bit difficult for a non-tech person. But, there is no need to panic. You don’t need to do the tedious jailbreaking process. At the end of this article, it will be easy for you to simulate a GPS for iPhone without jailbreak.

There are many ways that you can spoof a GPS on your iPhone without using Jailbreak. We will tell you the friendliest ways to make a GPS on iPhone without jailbreak and how you can implement it and simulate your location by following a few simple steps. Why wait? Let’s get started now!

Part 2: Why would you want to change the location on the iPhone’s GPS?

As we’ve mentioned before, anyone tracking the location on your iPhone could be affecting your privacy and could compromise your security. It is not certain that anyone can trace the original location of your iPhone. Whether they are family members or criminal minds. With the unstoppable growth of crime rates, failing to spoof your iPhone’s location could give criminal minds access to your location.

In today’s world, there is no sure way to change your original location out of the blue. Therefore, you should try to fake GPS on iPhone without jailbreak. Doing so will give you a greater sense of security and will keep you from being the victim of any criminal activity. Direct access to the original location of your iPhone that your family may have can also be a threat to your privacy. You don’t want your family members to know your every step. Some things are better when kept private.

For this reason, you need to learn to spoof a location on the iPhone’s GPS without jailbreak. This should guard your privacy from the watchful eyes of all the nosy people who would like a glimpse of your love life. By arbitrarily changing the location of your iPhone to anything or to the location of your own home it could help you escape the radar of people interested in breaking into your private life.

Part 3: How to Change iPhone Location Without Jailbreak?

Now that you know how important it is to fake the GPS location of the iPhone without Jailbreak you must be curious to know how to do it. Well, the wait is finally over. Here are some of the best ways to change the GPS on your iPhone.

Solution 1: iMyFone AnyTo

Faking the location without using jailbreak is now easier than ever. Yes, you read that right. You can use iMyFone AnyTo and easily change your location anywhere. The location changer is an extremely friendly interface and can change your location to any place you prefer. Bug-free software is a great way to fake GPS on iPhone without jailbreak. The software is extremely easy to use, you don’t need to worry if you are not very technical savvy. You can change the location just using your fingers.

Main features:

Instantly change the location of your iPhone: iMyFone AnyTo allows you to set one location to another of your choice and teleport there in just one click.

Plan a custom route: When you go out, you can use iMyFone AnyTo to customize a route to your destination location. This will allow you to stay organized and planned.

Play More Location-Based Video Games: Location-based games are on the rise today. For example, Pokémon Go. By using iMyFone To you can change your location to wherever you want and take advantage of the augmented reality of location-based games from the comfort of your home.

Save your favorite location to use later: iMyFone AnyTo lets you save your favorite locations as bookmarks so you can find it quickly. All locations will be saved in My Favorite for quick use.

3 Suitable Modes for Different Needs: There are three appearance modes available, including Light, Dark, and 3D for your various daily needs.

After knowing how awesome iMyFone AnyTo is, now, let us show you how to fake GPS location on non-Jailbroken iPhone.

Step by step tutorial:

Step 1: Download and run iMyFone AnyTo

First you need to run iMyFone AnyTo on your computer. Next, connect your iPhone to your computer using the USB cable that came with your charger. Allow your computer to access your iPhone data by granting the permissions.

Step 2: Select the destination on the map

Once permissions are granted, the iMyFone AnyTo app will load a map on your screen. To set a fake location on your iPhone, select the third icon which is Teleport Mode.

Next, you need to set your location to the place you want by selecting it on the map. You can choose any one you want on the map.

Step 3: change the location with just one click

Once you have selected the location, a side bar will appear and show you all the information about the chosen location. Then, click the “Move” button, the location of both the map and the iPhone should change to the selected location instantly.

Ready. Easy enough right? With these simple steps you can fake the GPS location on your iPhone in seconds without using a jailbreak.

Solution 2: spoof the GPS

Faking GPS is another very popular way to change the location of your iPhone and program it elsewhere. An application to fake the GPS can help you change the location to one of your preference, the interface is very friendly. Even a person with zero tech savvy could accomplish the task of changing their GPS location.

Step 1: Download any free GPS spoofing app on your iPhone

When heading to the AppStore, you will find various applications that could spoof your GPS location. Download whichever you feel most comfortable using.

Step 2: Change the location to any false one of your preference

Once you open the application, the interface may present different options and a map. You can enter the coordinates or select the location on the map.

Step 3: Click on “Change” or “Change”

Once you select the location you would like to change to, click “Set”. Your location will be changed immediately.

Advantages of falsifying a GPS

It is very easy to use due to its user-friendly interface

You can select any fake location that exists.

You don’t need to have technical skills to fake the location.

Cons of using fake a GPS

Not all internet applications are trustworthy, some of them may contain malicious viruses. You should be careful when downloading any GPS spoofing app.

Not all applications are generally trustworthy and some may fail to spoof the location.

Solution 3: Xcode

Xcode is a feature introduced by Apple in 2013. It aimed to change the iPhone’s location to a user-defined one. It was basically a hardware simulator. This software was compatible with Mac OS. It was not a true success at launch, however it worked perfectly and was successful in achieving its main goal.

Step 1: download and run Xcode on your Mac device

Download Xcode, the software is available in the AppStore. Once downloaded, go to the Xcode application widget, location simulator, on your MAC OS device.

Step 2: Follow the next order

In the tab, execute the following order: XCode -> Preferences -> Accounts -> “+” -> “Apple ID” -> log into your account. Following these steps allows you to enable Xcode.

Step 3: select team

Click “>” to start the process. You will be redirected to a blank page, now click on the maps app. Once the new screen has appeared, select your desired location.

Advantages of using Xcode to spoof location

It’s free and there are no hidden fees.

It is a reliable, legal, and approved method of changing location.

Cons of using Xcode to spoof your location

It is not very simple to use, if you do not have good technical knowledge on the subject, it could be difficult to use it.

It has limited locations, you cannot modify it to where you want, as it has a designated list from which you must choose.

It is old and not as advanced as other applications.

Solution 4: Modify the PLIST file (Property List)

Change the location on iOS devices to a fake one. This is mainly due to the low compatibility of iOS with apps and software. You can use the method of modifying the Plist file on your device. Plist is an abbreviation for the term Property List (.plist). By using this method you can change the location and modify it to any arbitrary location within the iOS map.

Step 1: Install 3U Tools on your computer

Connect your device to your computer using the USB cable for iOS. Once the software detects your iOS device, click on “Backup / restore” on your computer.

Step 2: Navigate the Domain Maps App

When the software has detected your iPhone and the backup is ready, go to the “Backup viewer” option and browse AppDomain-com.apple.Maps >> Library >> Preferences folder.

Step 3: open the plist editor and start editing

Now you need to click on “com.apple.Maps.plist”. This will open the plist editor, once open, select the “Restore Now” button.

Warning:

Make sure the “Find my iPhone” option is disabled.

Step 4: run Maps on your iOS device and simulate your location

Upon completing the steps mentioned above, open Maps on your iOS device and search for the location you would like to simulate. Select the location and then click on “simulate location”. Your location has been successfully forged.

Advantages of using the method of modifying plist files

It is convenient to use if you have technical knowledge

The interface is user-friendly

It is an approved method.

You can choose any available location on the map.

Disadvantages of the plist file modification method

If you weren’t very tech-savvy, this method might be difficult to follow.

You need to use multiple devices and the method might get a bit confusing

It is a bit long method if you compare it with other methods.

conclusion

Today we have seen several methods to change the GPS location of your iPhone without jailbreak. All methods are not very difficult and have their advantages and disadvantages. All the methods have been equally effective and work wonders. Follow the iMyFone AnyTo method if you are looking for an easy way to fake GPS location on iPhone without jailbreak. Save your privacy today, start spoofing your location.

