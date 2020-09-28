How to find an Apple device even if you don’t have an internet connection

Until now we were all clear that the moment we left a device in a bar, or on the bus, or in a store, the only way to locate it again is thanks to its data connection or that it is connected to a Wi-Fi . But imagine for a moment that what we have lost does not have a SIM card and that since it is a public place, it is not connected to a wireless network so is there a way to quickly retrieve it?

Apple has introduced a series of changes in its old Search app that have to do precisely with this disconnected aspect of some of its devices: iPads without 4G connectivity, or Watch that only have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, in such a way that It is possible to locate them precisely, thanks to the teamwork of all the Cupertino devices who have contact with them.

Imagine for a moment that you have left an Apple Watch in a store fitting room. You have taken it off to see how a shirt or dress fits on you. Without 4G connection there seems to be no way to find it but thanks to all the iPhones that pass through that same place (which will report the position of that device thanks to the bluetooth and wifi connections) it will be possible to locate it on the screen of our smartphone.

Same as a connected device

The funny thing about this technology is that It uses the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection of, in this case, the Apple Watch to give its position to all Apple devices that pass nearby, in such a way that together they can triangulate their position and send it to those in Cupertino so that the owner can find it in case of a search. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just below, where a watch without 4G is quickly located in a shopping center.

Find an Apple device offline.

This helps you, not only to find those devices that you can accidentally leave on the street, as in cases in which a friend has left their mobile at home and you have no way of calling them to find you. Simply By tracking your Apple Watch, you can locate it as quickly as if it were connected with the data rate. Take this procedure into account in the case of iPads and even iPhones that are in areas with little or no data coverage.