How to find new ‘close people and groups’ with Telegram

Telegram is an application that, although it is already trying to reach 600 million users worldwide, It has traditionally been the one that has offered the most and best functions to users. Now, thanks to the mishaps suffered by WhatsApp and which has caused a significant migration to other alternatives, many are beginning to discover all those functions that were being lost.

And one of them is to find close groups or people. A resource that facilitates the possibility of contacting other users who, on a voluntary basis, want to be available to enter into conversation with those who see them thanks to their location. In other words, if we leave the door open for them to write to us, we could have talks with other profiles that we do not have registered in our agenda.

How to activate this function

With this on the table, we must bear in mind that we cannot control the people who are available within this Telegram function so we can either contact others with us, or allow others to do the same with us, which could cause strangers to write to us. So to activate it, we are going to tell you how to do it and the first thing is to touch on the top left of the screen, on the three horizontal lines.

Access ‘people nearby’ on Telegram.

A menu with various account configuration functions will be displayed. We go to “People nearby” and we accept the warnings that the application makes us. Then we approve the location permissions, so that Telegram knows where we are and can place us near users who share the same space. When we have it active, an important function will appear: “Make myself visible”.

Activate your visibility in the function.

If we choose to let others see us, in the same way that we do with them, we could receive messages from any of them. Even so, If we prefer to be more selective, it is advisable to leave that function as it is, without touching anything. Now, in that same window, we just have to scroll to the bottom to discover more people or, if we prefer to search for groups, look to see what is available. Say that, at this point, it is possible to find us from student meetings to chats for certain hobbies and others that, due to their content, you can block and even report if you do not think they are appropriate. The advantage of this system is that at all times we decide if we want others to see us or not.