How to find old tweets on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Twitter tweets have a very short ‘time to live’, as they rarely tend to exceed 90 minutes of life, according to the data handled by the social network itself. This is because the nature of the network itself encourages a lot of content to be shared very quickly, which often causes many tweets to go unnoticed or lost.

This makes it possible to find old tweets quickly and easily, thanks to Twitter’s advanced search function.

This hectic pace also makes it difficult to find old tweets, either to search for an idea published long ago or to cross-check information. Searching for old tweets can become a journalistic resource, similar to a newspaper library, and could serve to show the opinion that someone had long ago.

How to find old tweets?

The most obvious way to do it is, enter the user’s profile and in the “Tweets” section do scroll down until you find the tweet or the date in question. This system, depending on how active the account is and how old the tweet is, can be eternal.

Fortunately, Twitter has “Advanced Search” functionality, which allows users to include filters such as date, keywords and even accounts, making it possible to define and refine the search much better.

To do this, you must first access the Twitter advanced search page, which can be found in the following link.

Then just start typing what you are looking for. For example, we are going to search for a tweet about SEO that was written in 2019. We start by writing “SEO” in the “exact phrase” section, we continue writing the account in which we want to search for the tweet and the date range and press the button «Search».

All tweets within the date range that include the exact word (or group of words) will then appear.

.