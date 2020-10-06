A few weeks ago we learned about Instagram’s plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary , allowing users to change the application icon for the classic design inspired by Polaroid cameras.

Instagram is ten years old today, since its launch took place on August 6, 2010 , a few months after another product that had an impact on the technological landscape hit the market: the iPhone 4 .

How to change the Instagram icon

Instagram has hidden this functionality in the application settings and, in fact, has retweeted the tweet of a user who has discovered the “secret” , making a nod to the classic button combinations that had to be done in video games from decades past.

As we can see, it is possible to choose from a wide variety of icons, among which is the design that the original app showed. It must be said that we can find them both on Android and iOS , but it is necessary to have the application updated to the latest version.

To find this secret menu, we will simply have to follow the following steps :

Go to Settings

Swipe down until confetti appears

Select the icon you want

Apparently, this icon pack will only be available during the month of October . The company tells us that “this month they invite us to change the icon to our favorite”, so everything indicates that this option will disappear in November.