Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksInstagramLatest news

How to find the hidden menu and change the Instagram icon for its 10th anniversary

By Abraham
0
5
Hidden Menu And Change The Instagram Icon
Hidden Menu And Change The Instagram Icon

Must Read

Cybersecurity

Six free online courses that you can start in October to train in cybersecurity

Abraham - 0
Possibly the first weeks of October are one of the times of the year when we are most used to starting new projects, especially if...
Read more
Apps

How to find the hidden menu and change the Instagram icon for its 10th anniversary

Abraham - 0
A few weeks ago we learned about Instagram's plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary , allowing users to change the application icon for the classic design inspired by...
Read more
Game Reviews

Let’s Sing Queen Review: The myth of Freddie Mercury is revived on the Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Queen and Freddie Mercury land on consoles with an impressive tracklist, for a chapter of Let's Sing full of modes to be enjoyed alone...
Read more
Apps

Samsung ends Bixby Vision augmented reality: it will stop working at the end of October

Brian Adam - 0
Bixby is about to suffer a cut in its possibilities, as Samsung is communicating through the application integrated in the Galaxy: Bixby...
Read more
Abraham

A few weeks ago we learned about Instagram’s plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary , allowing users to change the application icon for the classic design inspired by Polaroid cameras.

Hidden Menu And Change The Instagram Icon
Hidden Menu And Change The Instagram Icon

Instagram is ten years old today, since its launch took place on August 6, 2010 , a few months after another product that had an impact on the technological landscape hit the market: the iPhone 4 .

How to change the Instagram icon

Instagram has hidden this functionality in the application settings and, in fact, has retweeted the tweet of a user who has discovered the “secret” , making a nod to the classic button combinations that had to be done in video games from decades past.

As we can see, it is possible to choose from a wide variety of icons, among which is the design that the original app showed. It must be said that we can find them both on Android and iOS , but it is necessary to have the application updated to the latest version.

To find this secret menu, we will simply have to follow the following steps :

  • Go to Settings
  • Swipe down until confetti appears
  • Select the icon you want

Instgram Celebrate
Instgram Celebrate

Apparently, this icon pack will only be available during the month of October . The company tells us that “this month they invite us to change the icon to our favorite”, so everything indicates that this option will disappear in November.

Related Articles

Cybersecurity

Six free online courses that you can start in October to train in cybersecurity

Abraham - 0
Possibly the first weeks of October are one of the times of the year when we are most used to starting new projects, especially if...
Read more
Game Reviews

Let’s Sing Queen Review: The myth of Freddie Mercury is revived on the Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Queen and Freddie Mercury land on consoles with an impressive tracklist, for a chapter of Let's Sing full of modes to be enjoyed alone...
Read more
Apps

Samsung ends Bixby Vision augmented reality: it will stop working at the end of October

Brian Adam - 0
Bixby is about to suffer a cut in its possibilities, as Samsung is communicating through the application integrated in the Galaxy: Bixby...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©