How to fix a failure of the AirPods (left or right) if they stop working with your iPhone or iPad

AirPods are those headphones that are essential after using them for a while . It seems that it was yesterday when Apple made its departure official at the presentation of the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016. If you do not remember this moment, we leave you the moment when they made an appearance.

Continuing with the tutorial … a type of failure occurs that although it is not so recurrent, it can happen at some point or perhaps you have experienced it at some time in this time. If you do not hear the audio in one of the AirPods or AirPods Pro here we will teach you how to correct it.

Failure on one or both AirPods when listening to sounds

It can happen while we are listening to music, a podcast or also in a phone call or video conference. Suddenly one of the AirPods stops working. If the battery or Bluetooth is not the problem, let’s see the possible solutions to these problems. Before starting, we suggest you check that they are connected and that your iPhone or iPad has already detected them.

1. Check the battery of the AirPods

With the time of use, it can happen that one of the AirPods may drain faster in terms of battery time. Also, if you usually use only one and leave the other in the case, you can have this problem.

In the Control Center, touch the upper right corner of the Music access.

Check the battery percentage.

If one of the AirPods stops working due to low battery, you will only find the battery percentage of an AirPod.

If you experience this problem, we suggest placing both AirPods in the charging case. Also check that the charging case has enough battery, if not, connect it to a power source or wireless charging base (if applicable) for an hour or more. Afterwards, take the AirPods out of the case and place them in your ears to check if the fault has been fixed.

2. Re-pair the AirPods with your iPhone or iPad

If the first solution does not get you out of the problem, you have to pair the AirPods with your device again. Do it in the following way:

Open the Settings app -> Bluetooth

Touch the circled “i” icon next to the connected AirPods.

Scroll down and then tap on “Forget device.”

All you have to do is put your AirPods back in the charging case and close the lid. Open the lid again and press and hold the physical button on the back for a few seconds. This will make the iPhone or iPad detect your own AirPods and in a second they will be connected again. Verify that the problem has been fixed.

3. Restart the AirPods

If up to this point your AirPods still do not work correctly you must restart them. What you should do is the following:

Place the AirPods in the charging case and close the lid.

Open the lid and press and hold the button on the back for 15 seconds until the LED light flashes amber.

Reconfigure your AirPods as new (like when you first bought them).

4. Reset network settings

If nothing can solve the problem at this point, you may be able to fix it on the iPhone or iPad itself. What you have to do is restore the network settings. If you do this you will lose all Bluetooth connections, WiFi networks and saved passwords.

Open the Settings app -> General

Scroll down and tap on the Reset option

Click on the option Reset network settings on the device

5. The old reliable one, restart your iPhone or iPad

The last solution could fall on the device itself and not on the AirPods. Turn it off by pressing and holding the lock button by sliding the off option and then turn it on. If your iPhone or iPad no longer has the Home button, you must press and hold the side button and the volume up button to turn off the device.

If you don’t want to press any button to turn off your device, you can go to the Settings app -> General. Scroll to the end and you will find the option to turn off.

What if it is not solved?

You will need to contact Apple support for more details. If it is a hardware problem you probably have to go to an Apple Store to have them checked.

Remember to check the AirPods physically, that is, check the microphone and speaker mesh for dirt. Also check that they do not have any damage, if they fell or suffered some invasion of any liquid, yes or yes you will have to take it to an Apple Store.

Did you manage to solve the problem? We hope this tutorial has been useful for you. If you read this days after October 2020 and until 2022, remember that an AirPods Pro replacement program is in effect due to failures .