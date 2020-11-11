How to fix a failure of the AirPods (left or right) if they stop working with your iPhone or iPad

AirPods are those hearing aids that are a must-have after wearing them for a while. It seems like yesterday when Apple made its departure official at the presentation of the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016. If you do not remember this moment, We leave you the moment in which they made an appearance.

Continuing with the tutorial … a type of failure occurs that although it is not so recurrent, it can happen at some point or perhaps you have experienced it at some time in this time. If you do not hear the audio in one of the AirPods or AirPods Pro here we will teach you how to correct it.

One or both AirPods fail to hear sounds

It can happen while we are listening to music, a podcast or also in a phone call or video conference. Suddenly one of the AirPods stops working. If the battery or Bluetooth is not the problem, let’s see the possible solutions to these problems. Before starting, we suggest you check that they are connected and that your iPhone or iPad has already detected them.

1. Check the battery of the AirPods

With the time of use, it may happen that one of the AirPods may drain faster in terms of battery time. Too, if you usually use only one and leave the other in the case you can have this problem.

In the Control Center, touch the upper right corner of the Music access.

Check the battery percentage.

If one of the AirPods stops working due to low battery, you will only find the battery percentage of an AirPod.

If you experience this problem, we suggest placing both AirPods in the charging case. Also check that the charging case has enough battery, if not, connect it to a power source or wireless charging cradle (if applicable) for an hour or more. Afterwards, take the AirPods out of the case and place them in your ears to check if the fault has been fixed.

2. Re-pair the AirPods with your iPhone or iPad

If the first solution does not get you out of the problem, you have to pair the AirPods with your device again. Do it in the following way:

Open the Settings app -> Bluetooth

Tap the circled “i” icon next to the connected AirPods.

Scroll down and then tap on “Forget device.”

All you have to do is put your AirPods back in the charging case and close the lid. Open the lid again and press and hold the physical button on the back for a few seconds. This will make the iPhone or iPad detect your own AirPods and in the second they are connected again. Verify that the problem has been fixed.