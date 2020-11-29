How to fix AirPods sound problems

Perhaps if you are a user of both the AirPods and its Pro version, at some point you have suffered sound problems. The crackly audio or the backfire are very annoying sound distortions, especially when we have spent € 279. In iOSMac we are going to show you how to solve the sound problems of the AirPods and AirPods Pro in a simple way before going to a technical service.

Why do these distortions occur? Basically because of the Bluetooth connectivity. If our connection is by cable, the sound passes through it until it reaches the headphones. Normally, if the cable is good it is protected with metallic meshes to avoid that the waves that flood the air produce interferences in the sound.

It is important to keep AirPods clean to ensure smooth operation

Obviously this does not happen with wireless connections. Although they are safe and reliable connections, they can be damaged by other types of waves. In fact, the AirPod may have an echo effect or a rumbling buzz that may be the result of some kind of interference.

If so there are two solutions that can work. If the solutions that we propose do not work, we recommend that you contact the technical service to have your headphones checked.

The first thing to do is clean the AirPods . Sometimes a good and thorough cleaning of the headphones is enough to fix sound problems. Remember that it is advisable to remove and clean the pads as well.

And of course you should not use any type of liquid. Just use a soft, dry cloth to clean your AirPods. Read the following post to deepen its cleaning.

But if the cleaning has not worked, something we must do even if our AirPods can be heard well, then we will have to reconnect the headphones with the iPhone via Bluetooth to try to solve the sound problems. To do this, simply follow the following steps.

Sound problems can be fixed by reconnecting the AiPods to the iPhone

The first thing is to forget the device. After 30 seconds with the AirPods inside the case you should open the lid and leave the headphones inside. On the iPhone, in Bluetooth settings, look for the AirPods and press the information icon. Choose “Forget this device.”

Now it’s time to reconnect the AirPods with the iPhone. Close the lid and wait 30 seconds. Open the lid and press and hold, with the headphones inside, the reset button on the back of the case. When the front light flashes amber you can release the button . Move the case closer to the iPhone and follow the instructions on the screen.

If once all this is done the sound has improved, everything is solved. If there are still sound problems, go to a technical service so they can give you a solution.