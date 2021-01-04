How to fix battery statistics error in One UI 3.0

- Advertisement -

With the beginning of the year all Samsung Galaxy updated to Android 11 and One UI 3.0 present an error in the battery consumption statistics: data is blank. This error prevents knowing in which apps the mAh went. But it can be easily fixed in just a few steps.

It is not that One UI 3.0 has reached many phones since, at least in its stable version, it is mostly found in the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 (the beta has been extended a bit more). Even so, there are millions of users who already have the new version of the layer and system on your Samsung Galaxy, with all the improvements that it brings. And also some inconvenience, as those who consult the battery statistics on an updated mobile will have noticed.

Fix blank stats by zeroing the app

Usage statistics after fixing the blank data error

With the entry of 2021, an error has occurred in the app that records the cost of the installed applications on the battery. As revealed by SamMobile, and we suffer in our own Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the statistics app is unable to present the consumption made during 2021 if it already had data recorded for 2020. It is a small error that can become very annoying for those who want to know if their mobile works correctly.

Although the failure of the statistics seems difficult to solve if Samsung does not update the phone, the truth is that it is enough to delete the data saved by the app that is behind the consumption graphs. The process is as follows:

Access the settings of your Samsung Galaxy and enter the applications section.

Click on the icon to the right of ‘Your applications’, which allows you to filter the apps.

Check the option of ‘ Show system apps ‘and press accept.

‘and press accept. Locate the app ‘ Samsung Device Health Manager Service ‘. You can manually scroll down to the application or search for the term with the upper magnifying glass icon.

‘. You can manually scroll down to the application or search for the term with the upper magnifying glass icon. Enter the app settings and go to ‘Storage’.

Now delete what the battery record has stored by clicking on the lower icon of ‘Clear data’.

Usage statistics will not appear suddenly as the system must generate them from scratch. The most recommended thing is that you take the opportunity to fully charge your Samsung Galaxy: so you will have the consumption graphs prepared to show the battery consumption accurately.

