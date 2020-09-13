How to fix Netflix resolution problems on your Smart TV

During this summer, the consumption of content on demand has exploded. Definitely, Netflix and other platforms are doing their particular August, pun intended. Until the service fails and you start having trouble with the resolution.

You may have noticed that, in the vast majority of occasions when you have resolution problems with Netflix, it is when using your Smart tv. But what are the reasons and how can this failure be solved? Let’s see the options

Top solutions to resolution problems on Netflix

There are different reasons why your Smart TV is playing Netflix in a lower resolution than usual. Smart TVs are smart devices to begin with, but they can have their flaws.

For this reason, the first thing you have to do is turn off the television. To do this, you must unplug it from the power for at least five minutes. Some models have a reset mode that is activated if you hold the on / off button on the controller for 10 seconds at a time.

In this way, we will know if the problem was with television. If you’re still watching Netflix in low resolution, tap close the application on your Smart TV and reopen it. Problem not solved? Hold on, curves are coming.

The problem may be the internet connection

To begin with, it must be taken into account that current Smart TVs boast a very minimalist design, finding models with a really moderate thickness. The problem is, this attractive appearance comes at a price: there is no space to house certain components.

This is why the speakers in the vast majority of smart TVs are mediocre. And the same happens with the modem that they hide inside. So, if you have your Smart TV connected to the router via WiFi, which is most likely, We recommend that you try using an Ethernet cable to make the connection much faster.

However, it may also be the case that the problem is that they are stealing your WiFi signal. Luckily, there are tools to know if someone else’s lover uses your Internet network without permission.

If having connected the television to the router via cable, and verified that no one is using your connection, if you still have a resolution problem with NetflixThe fault is probably your Internet connection.

Check, by performing a speed test, that everything works correctly. If not, try restarting your router. If the Internet connection continues to fail, contact the technical service of your provider as there may be a fault.