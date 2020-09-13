EntertainmentMoviesNetflixTech News

How to fix Netflix resolution problems on your Smart TV

By Brian Adam
0
13
How to fix Netflix resolution problems on your Smart TV
How To Fix Netflix Resolution Problems On Your Smart Tv

Must Read

Reviews

The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first component

Brian Adam - 0
There Orion capsule, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration spacecraft that should return to the moon with the Artemis III mission, he received one...
Read more
Community

It’s official, wild polio no longer exists in Africa: historic announcement by the WHO

Brian Adam - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Africa is finally free from wild polio, after a decade-long campaign to eradicate the infamous disease....
Read more
Community

The Google search engine is updated to avoid ‘dangerous’ suggestions

Brian Adam - 0
Google has decided to put the scissors in what is one of the most celebrated functions of its search engine. An auto-complete function that...
Read more
Communication

So are the transparent OLED screens that LG is installing in the subways

Brian Adam - 0
In recent times, OLED panel technology has evolved to provide different innovations, such as flexibility or, in this case, transparency. A few weeks ago...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

During this summer, the consumption of content on demand has exploded. Definitely, Netflix and other platforms are doing their particular August, pun intended. Until the service fails and you start having trouble with the resolution.

You may have noticed that, in the vast majority of occasions when you have resolution problems with Netflix, it is when using your Smart tv. But what are the reasons and how can this failure be solved? Let’s see the options

Top solutions to resolution problems on Netflix

There are different reasons why your Smart TV is playing Netflix in a lower resolution than usual. Smart TVs are smart devices to begin with, but they can have their flaws.

For this reason, the first thing you have to do is turn off the television. To do this, you must unplug it from the power for at least five minutes. Some models have a reset mode that is activated if you hold the on / off button on the controller for 10 seconds at a time.

In this way, we will know if the problem was with television. If you’re still watching Netflix in low resolution, tap close the application on your Smart TV and reopen it. Problem not solved? Hold on, curves are coming.

The problem may be the internet connection

To begin with, it must be taken into account that current Smart TVs boast a very minimalist design, finding models with a really moderate thickness. The problem is, this attractive appearance comes at a price: there is no space to house certain components.

This is why the speakers in the vast majority of smart TVs are mediocre. And the same happens with the modem that they hide inside. So, if you have your Smart TV connected to the router via WiFi, which is most likely, We recommend that you try using an Ethernet cable to make the connection much faster.

However, it may also be the case that the problem is that they are stealing your WiFi signal. Luckily, there are tools to know if someone else’s lover uses your Internet network without permission.

If having connected the television to the router via cable, and verified that no one is using your connection, if you still have a resolution problem with NetflixThe fault is probably your Internet connection.

Check, by performing a speed test, that everything works correctly. If not, try restarting your router. If the Internet connection continues to fail, contact the technical service of your provider as there may be a fault.

Related Articles

Reviews

The Orion capsule that will return to the Moon has received its first component

Brian Adam - 0
There Orion capsule, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration spacecraft that should return to the moon with the Artemis III mission, he received one...
Read more
Community

It’s official, wild polio no longer exists in Africa: historic announcement by the WHO

Brian Adam - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Africa is finally free from wild polio, after a decade-long campaign to eradicate the infamous disease....
Read more
Community

The Google search engine is updated to avoid ‘dangerous’ suggestions

Brian Adam - 0
Google has decided to put the scissors in what is one of the most celebrated functions of its search engine. An auto-complete function that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©