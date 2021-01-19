Tech News

How to fix the error messages that Signal returns in some chats

By Brian Adam
How to fix the error messages that Signal returns in some chats
Brian Adam
We told you last Friday that, such has been the influx of new users to the Signal application after the escape of WhatsApp, that the servers crashed for a few hours and the messaging app had problems serious to maintain their service. Something that, we imagine, will not have liked those who have decided to make the leap from the app owned by Facebook to the new one.

Be that as it may, that has not been the only problem that has transpired since In the last hours, some users have reported that they see some strange messages in some of the chats in which they participate and which give every impression of having to do with the encryption functions of those conversations. Something that has also made the hair stand on end to those who come fleeing the threat of landing from Facebook within our activity on WhatsApp.

How to fix that problem?

Apart from the fact that Signal has already promised an update faster than later for all the problems caused by this massive arrival of users, for now it has published a couple of messages on Twitter inviting us to manually correct one of these problems. Specifically, the one leads the app to show us an error message in the conversation That varies depending on whether we have a mobile with iOS or Android.

On Android if you see “Bad encrypted message,” tap the menu in the top-right & tap “Reset secure session.” On iOS tap the “Reset Session” button below “Received message was out of sync.” The errors do not affect chat security & will be automatically fixed in the next app update. pic.twitter.com/dgLGLZS3zB

– Signal (@signalapp) January 17, 2021

In the case of iPhones, users will read a text that tells them “the message received was not synchronized”, while on Android it is somewhat more disturbing: “bad encrypted message”. In both cases, the way to correct this problem is practically identical since in the case of iOS we will simply have to press the “Reset session” button, while in Android, clicking on the error message, we will have to do the same with “Reset secure session”.

Needless to say Signal now faces the reality of being an application with millions of users who are leaving WhatsApp at a speed more than important. So much so that it has led him to make the decision to delay the acceptance of the new conditions of use for three more months, in addition to having started a major advertising campaign (in paper newspapers and even within the app itself in India) to convince users that their chats are kept private and safe from the clutches of Mark Zuckerberg’s.

