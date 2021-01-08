How to follow the Three Kings Parade on Television

- Advertisement -

The Cavalcade of the Magi It is just around the corner. In a few hours the smallest of the house will be more nervous than ever before the imminent arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar. The problem is that you will not be able to see it live.

More than anything because, due to the coronavirus crisis, measures to fight this pandemic have been tightened, and for this reason the Cavalcade of the Magi 2021 will not be like the previous ones.

It is true that you will not be able to see it live, but you can follow the Cavalcade of the Magi on television. Let’s see the different options to consider.

Where to see the Cavalcade of the Magi on television

enlarge photo Cavalcade of the Magi Wikimedia Commons

To get started, the 1 will carry out a special within its program “España Directo” from 8:00 p.m. to go connecting with different parts of Spain where the Three Wise Men will parade loaded to the brim with the best gifts.

In the case of Barcelona, the Cavalcade of the Three Wise Men will give its particular starting signal at 19:30 in the port of Barcelona. An event that will be broadcast live on TV3 so you don’t lose any detail.

If you live in EstremaduraYou can follow the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar through local television. You can also follow through the following link.

Something similar will happen in Madrid, since the autonomic chain Telemadrid will be in charge of showing all the details of the passage of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar through the capital of Spain. Of course, there will be no parade through the districts, but there will be a small reception ceremony for Their Majesties.

If you live in Andalusia, you know that The Cavalcade of the Magi can be followed live through Canal Sur, which will make connections at various points in this autonomous community so that we do not lose detail.

In the case of Cantabria, a total cancellation of the event was expected, but the children are not going to be without Parade. So, although it is not known if it will be broadcast on the regional channels, the smallest and not so young will be able to enjoy visiting the Three Wise Men in the different pavilions enabled for it until 9:00 p.m.

Castile-Leon It will also have its particular Cavalcade of the Magi, but in this case only its arrival in Salamanca will be broadcast through regional channel 8.

The same will happen in Balearic islands, where there will be a private event that can be followed by the regional chain IB3 for the inhabitants of Mallorca. In the case of Ibiza, the Three Wise Men will walk around with a convertible so that everyone can enjoy their arrival.