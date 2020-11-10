How to free gigs in two clicks with the new WhatsApp tool

Over the years the installation of WhatsApp on our mobile is taking up more and more space. It’s natural, We participate in so many chats and groups that it is practically impossible to go one by one and see which elements we have decided to delete or not. So, virtually, the application becomes a drawer where all kinds of content end up that, in a very high percentage, we are no longer interested in or want to remember.

Luckily, and as we informed you last Tuesday, WhatsApp has completely changed the storage management tool that occupies the app on our smartphone and, finally, it already has a real utility, adapted to the many years it has behind it. So for the first time it is now possible to delete hundreds of photos or videos from any chat with just two clicks.

We are going to pass the broom on WhatsApp

What this new tool does is organize all the content that is not text, that is, images, videos, voice notes, files, etc. in such a way that we can quickly decide what we want to delete. For example, as it is possible to see on the screen that you have just below, there is an element that is calling out to us and in which we are going to fixate almost instantly, and it is none other than that section of files larger than 5MB.

How to quickly clean WhatsApp on your mobile.

As you can see, of the 20GB that WhatsApp occupies on our smartphone, 14 belong to this type of file, so it’s a good starting point to start sweeping and save space in the terminal but also in the cloud where the backup is uploaded daily. So we go there. Then all the elements stored there will appear, computer from highest to lowest weight (in megabytes).

As always in these functions, it will be possible to select files one by one or take them all at once. There it will depend on the content you have, if it is worth storing it in the photo reel or not. In our case, as we automatically make periodic copies of everything that comes to us, and that interests us, we are not going to have mercy on all those videos (especially) that appear on the screen. So we delete them permanently.

This new tool replaces the old method of going group by group deleting everything what no longer interests us, and that took us a long time to jump from conversation to conversation, checking what we had in each one. Now, thanks to this new menu, all those jobs can be carried out in an incredibly effective and fast way. Take advantage of it.