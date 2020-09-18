How to free up space on your mobile with Hermit and his web application launcher

Hermit is an app that allows you to save a lot of space on your phone as well as a battery: with it you can create web applications from any page. Turn your favorites into an app, view them comfortably with its reading mode and use the launcher to open Google Maps, Twitter or YouTube without installing its applications.

Downloading an application from Google Play means taking up some space on the phone, this is obvious. Now, since much of the apps have a web version where almost the same functions are offeredWhy not take advantage of these pages to use their services? Well, this is what Hermit proposes, a curious URL launcher: this application turns any domain into a comfortable web app. This saves considerable space, avoids unnecessary battery drain, allows you to limit the data collected by the pages And, on top, Hermit enables endless customization.

Create web applications and customize them as you want

The app that we offer you is a real Swiss Army knife of web applications: not only can you turn any page into an app, but easy to use with visualization tools, dark mode, allows you to customize the appearance and even decide whether to load the cookies on the page. In this way you can browse your favorite websites with the comfort of using a full screen format and without distractions.

Hermit is a launcher and also a powered web browser. It allows you to add as many web pages as you like, also progressive web applications (PWAs) already prepared by its developers. For example, you can save applications from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and even TikTok: you will have all the apps at the touch of a button, you can decide how they behave, customize your style and even remove tracking cookies. Hermit is very powerful, also extremely versatile.

Aside from being able to personalize web applications, and eliminate threats to privacy, Hermit saves considerable battery costs since the application allows you to control how web apps behave, including their notifications. Copy the address of the page into your browser, unfold the side (gear icon, top right) and click on ‘Create a Lite App’: Hermit will incorporate it into his launcher.

Hermit is a free application that offers different advanced options with a subscription. However, you can use most of its capabilities at no cost. And it lacks advertising.